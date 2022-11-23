Published November 23, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 8 min read

Riot Games issued a competitive ruling against 14 players in the Turkish Academy League (TAL) for match-fixing and betting.

Each of the players involved will receive suspensions for breaching the Turkish Championship League (TCL) rules – banning them from participating in any Riot-affiliated competitions. The length of their suspension was determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on the severity of the violations.

Riot Games provided a timeline of events in which the players involved committed the match-fixing and other violations, some of them repeatedly.

Timeline of Violations

The timeline began at the end of the TAL Spring Split 2022, when Riot was notified of suspicious betting activities related to the matches during the split. Riot revealed that their “integrity partner,” Sportradar, investigated the potentially dubious actions and interviewed persons of interest.

This investigation found eight players that participated in match-fixing or betting activities. These players were Efehan “361efe” Ordulu, Ahmet Ömer “chr1sz” Mutlu, Eyüp “Crasia” Oğur, Serhat Kaan “CrawL” Hitay, Eren “Dellal” Tanrıkulu, Oğuzhan “Oguzkhan” Delihasanoğlu, Alperen “Poguee” Sakallı and Enes “Secondate” Çelik. They were all provisionally suspended on May 30th, 2022 from participating in all Riot competitions.

Soon after, on July 29th, 2022, Riot received additional evidence about alleged betting and ringing for monetary gain. These allegations were against the players Ali “SunShine” Aslan, Bedirhan “Cape” Çalışkan, Bedirhan “Joexy” Kalkan, Muhammet “Momer” Omer, Efehan “361efe” Ordulu, Yigit “Lenom” Kantar and Cengizhan “Merciless” Teker. The prior suspension of the players was then extended to allow for a more in-depth investigation.

“After conducting a thorough investigation over several months, within the scope of conduct described in the TCL Rulebook, while providing the implicated players the right to be heard, Riot found substantial evidence that several players were involved in a broader betting-related manipulation scheme, with the aim of manipulating matches to profit from bets on match results or in-game events, such as for example First Blood,” the competitive ruling read. As part of this scheme, they actively engaged other players, which also included ringing matches for monetary gains during both the Spring and Summer Split of 2022.

Involved TAL Players and Ruling

The ruling for each player is as follows, as found in the original post.

Efehan “361efe” Ordulu, breached art. 10.1.5, 10.2.13 and 10.2.15 TCL Rulebook

Efehan “361efe” Ordulu has been found to be involved in match-fixing, betting and ringing in both the TAL Spring and Summer Split 2022. He placed multiple bets and manipulated matches in which he participated for betting gains. He is found to have actively encouraged other players to participate in match-fixing and thus was part of a broader scheme involving other offenders. Moreover, while being provisionally suspended, he participated in a match where he was part of a ringing scheme to influence the outcome of the match for monetary gains. Riot considered as aggravating circumstances the seriousness of the provisions he breached, the fact that he betted on a match he was participating in and that said bet was successful, as well as is failure to abide by the provisional suspension imposed on him by Riot on 30 May 2022, since he participated in a match while being provisionally suspended.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Efehan “361efe” Ordulu for five (5) years from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied retroactively taking into account the time he already served during the provisional suspension and will be valid from 30 May 2022 to 29 May 2027.

Ahmet Ömer “chr1sz” Mutlu, breached art. 10.2.13 and 10.2.15 TCL Rulebook

Ahmet Ömer “chr1sz” Mutlu has been found to be involved in match-fixing and betting. In particular, the player placed multiple bets on matches he participated in, and manipulated, to secure successful betting outcomes. Riot considered as mitigating circumstances the fact that he promptly admitted to betting. Riot considered as aggravating circumstances the fact that he placed multiple bets on several different matches, and that the match he manipulated affected the overall outcome of the match.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Ahmet Ömer “chr1sz” Mutlu for four (4) years from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied retroactively taking into account the time he already served during the provisional suspension and will be valid from 30 May 2022 to 29 May 2026.

Eyüp “Crasia” Oğur, breached art. 10.2.13 TCL Rulebook

Eyüp “Crasia” Oğur has been found to be involved in manipulating the result of a match he was participating in.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Eyüp “Crasia” Oğur for three (3) years from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied retroactively taking into account the time he already served during the provisional suspension and will be valid from 30 May 2022 to 29 May 2025.

Serhat Kaan “CrawL” Hitay, breached art. 10.2.13 TCL Rulebook

Serhat Kaan “CrawL” Hitay has been found to be involved in match-fixing.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Serhat Kaan “CrawL” Hitay for three (3) years from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied retroactively taking into account the time he already served during the provisional suspension and will be valid from 30 May 2022 to 29 May 2025.

Eren “Dellal” Tanrıkulu

Riot considered that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Eren “Dellal” Tanrıkulu’s had breached the TCL Rulebook from the above allegations. Consequently, Riot decided to lift the provisional suspension with immediate effect and issue a reminder letter to Eren “Dellal” Tanrıkulu about his duties under the TCL Rulebook.

Oğuzhan “Oguzkhan” Delihasanoğlu, breached art. 10.2.13 TCL Rulebook

Oğuzhan “Oguzkhan” Delihasanoğlu has been found to be involved in match-fixing in a match he was participating in.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Oğuzhan “Oguzkhan” Delihasanoğlu for three (3) years from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied retroactively taking into account the time already served by the player during the provisional suspension and will be valid from 30 May 2022 to 29 May 2025.

Alperen “Poguee” Sakallı, breached art. 10.2.13 TCL Rulebook

Alperen “Poguee” Sakallı has been found to be involved in match-fixing in a match he was participating in. Riot considered as aggravating circumstances the player’s high degree of culpability. In this regard, the player was found to have proactively communicated with other players to organize the manipulation of matches for betting purposes.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Alperen “Poguee” Sakallı for four (4) years from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied retroactively taking into account the time he already served during the provisional suspension and will be valid from 30 May 2022 to 29 May 2026.

Enes “Secondate” Çelik, breached art. 10.2.7 and 10.2.18 TCL Rulebook

Enes “Secondate” Çelik has breached the TCL Rulebook in connection with his duty to report his high suspicion of other TAL players ringing a match for betting purposes.

In view of the above, Riot decided to issue a warning to Enes “Secondate” Çelik and to ban him for five (5) months from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. As the sanction will be applied retroactively taking into account the time he already served during the provisional suspension since 30 May 2022, he is no longer serving a ban.

Ali “SunShine” Aslan, breached art. 10.1.5 TCL Rulebook

Ali “SunShine” Aslan has been found to be involved in ringing a match for betting purposes he was participating in. Riot considered as aggravating circumstances the fact that he encouraged other players involved in the case to not disclose any information to Riot, and consequently attempted to collude with others to obstruct the investigation.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Ali “SunShine” Aslan for ten (10) months from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied immediately and valid until 21 September 2023.

Bedirhan “Cape” Çalışkan, breached art. 10.2.7 and 10.1.5 TCL Rulebook

Bedirhan “Cape” Çalışkan has been found to be involved in ringing a match for betting purposes he was participating in. Riot considered as aggravating circumstances the fact that he played a central role in encouraging other players to commit the breach and obstructed the investigation.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Bedirhan “Cape” Çalışkan for twenty (20) months from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied immediately and valid until 21 July 2024.

Bedirhan “Joexy” Kalkan, breached art. 10.2.7 TCL Rulebook

Riot considered that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Bedirhan “Joexy” Kalkan had breached the TCL Rulebook from the above allegations.

Therefore, Riot decided to issue a reminder letter to Bedirhan “Joexy” Kalkan about the duties under the TCL Rulebook.

Muhammet “Momer” Omer, breached art. 10.1.5 TCL Rulebook

Muhammet “Momer” Omer has been found to be involved in ringing a match for betting purposes. Riot considered as an aggravating circumstance the fact that he encouraged other players involved in the case not to disclose any information to Riot, and consequently attempted to collude with others to obstruct the investigation.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Muhammet “Momer” Omer for ten (10) months from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied immediately and is valid until 21 September 2023.

Yigit “Lenom” Kantar, breached art. 10.1.5 and 10.2.15 TCL Rulebook

Yigit “Lenom” Kantar has been found to be involved in ringing a match for betting purposes as well as betting on other League of Legends matches.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Yigit “Lenom” Kantar for thirteen (13) months from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied immediately and is valid until 21 December 2023.

Cengizhan “Merciless” Teker, breached art. 10.1.5 TCL Rulebook

Cengizhan “Merciless” Teker has been found to be involved in ringing a match for betting purposes.

In view of the above, Riot decided to sanction Cengizhan “Merciless” Teker for ten (10) months from all official Riot sanctioned competitions. The sanction will be applied immediately and is valid until 21 September 2023.

