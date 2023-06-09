This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

As the NBA Finals are reaching their conclusion, basketball fans around the world are witnessing the incredible athleticism and skills of the players. It's natural for this display of talent to ignite the desire in basketball enthusiasts to upgrade their own pair of basketball shoes. In 2023, several outstanding basketball shoe models have emerged, offering a perfect blend of functionality and style.

To satisfy the itch for an upgrade, you'll want to find basketball shoes that not only perform at the highest level but also showcase a fashionable design. Brands like Nike, Adidas, Jordan, and Under Armour have led the charge for years, but with the emergence of social media and the internet, newer, smaller brands can have just as much of an impact nowadays. With these innovative models featuring cutting-edge technologies, such as responsive cushioning systems, lightweight materials, and breathable uppers, anyone can take their game to the next level. These shoes prioritize both comfort and aesthetics, allowing you to look good while excelling on the court.

Whether you play on indoor hardwood floors or outdoor concrete courts, having the best basketball shoes today ensures that you can enhance your overall performance. Here are the best basketball shoes in 2023.

Unisex Curry Flow 9 Team basketball shoes – White/Blue

The Under Armour Curry Flow 9 Team Basketball Shoes are designed to provide exceptional performance on the court. With their lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, these shoes offer excellent comfort and support regardless of how intense you practice and play. The Flow technology in the midsole ensures optimal energy return and quick responsiveness, allowing players to make explosive moves with ease. The durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction, while the breathable upper keeps feet cool and dry. Overall, the Curry Flow 9 Team Basketball Shoes are a top choice for basketball players looking for a combination of comfort, support, and performance in multiple colors.

Air Jordan XXXVII Low – Black/University red

The Air Jordan XXXVII low basketball shoes are a stylish and high-performance option for basketball players. Featuring a low-top design, these shoes offer excellent flexibility and versatility with all movement patterns on the court. The shoe's Zoom Air cushioning technology provides responsive and lightweight cushioning, ensuring a comfortable and bouncy feel with each step and jump. The shoe also features a durable rubber outsole with a multidirectional traction pattern, delivering exceptional grip and traction on various court surfaces. The sleek design, premium materials, and iconic Air Jordan colorway and branding make these shoes a popular choice among basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. Performance with looks to kill.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen basketball shoes – White/Metallic silver

The Nike LeBron NXT Gen basketball shoes are a top-of-the-line option for basketball players looking for exceptional performance and utility. These shoes are equipped with Nike's latest technologies, including a lightweight and breathable upper material for optimal ventilation and comfort. The shoe features a full-length Zoom Air unit that provides responsive cushioning and impact protection for explosive moves on the court. The outsole is designed with a multidirectional traction pattern, ensuring excellent grip and stability on various court surfaces, whether you're looking to ball on the hardwood floors or take them outdoors to the concrete courts. With its sleek design and LeBron James' signature branding, these shoes offer both style and functionality for serious basketball players.

Adidas Harden Volume 7 basketball shoes – Core black

Who doesn't love a solid blacked-out shoe that performs even better? The Adidas Harden Volume 7 basketball shoes are a high-performance option designed for players who value agility, speed, and control on the court. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable upper that offers a secure and supportive fit. The BOOST cushioning technology in the midsole provides exceptional responsiveness and energy return, allowing for explosive movements and quick cuts — whether crossing over, breaking ankles, or making backdoor courts to the hoop. The outsole is designed with a unique traction pattern that provides excellent grip on indoor and outdoor courts. The shoe also incorporates James Harden's signature style with bold colorways and branding. Overall, the Adidas Harden Volume 7 are a reliable choice for players looking to enhance their game with premium comfort and performance features.

Nike Giannis Immortality 2 basketball shoes – Gray/Blue/White

The Nike Giannis Immortality 2s are designed to offer optimal performance and support for basketball players. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable upper that promotes airflow and keeps your feet cool during intense gameplay. The Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole provides responsive and comfortable cushioning, allowing for explosive movements and helping you to bounce higher than before on all your dunks. The outsole is made of durable rubber with a multidirectional traction pattern, ensuring excellent grip and stability. The shoe's design incorporates Giannis Antetokounmpo's style: lightning bolts amongst a chaotic sky on the outsole connect Giannis to Zeus, the king of the gods in ancient Greek mythology himself. Whether you're driving to the basket or defending on the court, the Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes offer the performance and style you need.

Nike Cosmic Unity 2 basketball shoes- White/Black/Green

Looking like something straight out of the future, the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 basketball shoes are a versatile and sustainable option for athletes. These shoes are made with recycled materials, including a recycled mesh upper that provides breathability and support. The responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole offers excellent impact protection and energy return for explosive movements. The shoe's traction pattern on the outsole ensures a reliable grip on concrete or hardwood floors. With its sleek design and vibrant color options, the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 combines style and performance for basketball players looking for a shoe that's both environmentally conscious and high-performing.

Nike G.T. Cut 2 basketball shoes – Aura/Barely green/Vivid sky/Sail

The Nike GT Cut 2 basketball shoes are designed to provide stability and support, made with quick cuts and agility in mind. The shoe features a lightweight and breathable upper that enhances airflow and keeps your feet cool during intense gameplay. The responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot delivers excellent energy return, while the molded ankle collar provides a secure and comfortable fit. The shoe's multidirectional traction pattern on the outsole ensures a reliable grip, making stopping on a dime with ease and re-accelerating to the rim a breeze. With its combination of performance features and sleek design, the Nike GT Cut 2 is a solid choice for basketball players looking for agility and responsiveness on the court. A shoe that can keep up with your all-day drive.

Reebok Shaq Attaq basketball shoes – Core black/Bold purple/Collegiate gold Reebok: $120 The perfect shoe for the big man that loves banging in the paint, the Shaq Attaq basketball shoes from Reebok pay homage to the legendary Shaquille O'Neal. These high-top shoes feature a durable leather and synthetic upper for enhanced support and durability on the court. The iconic pump technology allows you to customize the fit and provides a locked-in feel. The EVA midsole offers cushioning and impact absorption, while the herringbone outsole pattern ensures reliable traction and grip. With its bold design and nod to Shaq's dominating presence on the court, the Shaq Attaq basketball shoes are a classic choice for fans of the big man and those seeking a combination of style and performance on the basketball court.

APL Superfuture basketball shoes – White

The first-ever shoe brand banned from the NBA due to their “performance enhancing” capabilities, the APL SuperFuture basketball shoes in the white, black, and gum colorway offered by Athletic Propulsion Labs are designed for game-enhancing performance on the court. These shoes feature a sleek and modern design with a futuristic-looking touch. They are built with APL's innovative Load ‘N Launch technology, which utilizes a compression spring in the midsole to enhance vertical leap and energy return. The shoes also incorporate a breathable upper and a padded collar for comfort and support during gameplay. With their stylish appearance and advanced performance features, the APL SuperFuture basketball shoes are a great choice for players looking to, quite literally, elevate their game.

All Star BB Prototype CX White Out basketball shoes – White

Buy Here: $120 The Converse All Star BB Prototype CX basketball shoe in the white-out colorway is a cutting-edge footwear option for basketball players. It features a modern design with a sleek white upper and a chunky, translucent midsole. The shoe incorporates innovative technology, including the CX foam cushioning system, which provides responsive and comfortable support during the most grueling practices and intense games. The shoe also features a durable rubber outsole for excellent grip on the court. With its combination of style, performance, and advanced features, the Converse All Star BB Prototype CX is a great choice for basketball enthusiasts looking for a standout shoe.

Adidas Dame 8 basketball shoes – Black

The Adidas Dame 8 basketball shoes are a top-tier option for basketball players. They showcase a sleek and modern design with a breathable mesh upper and synthetic overlays for enhanced support and durability. The Bounce cushioning technology in the midsole provides responsive and energized cushioning, while the herringbone traction pattern on the rubber outsole ensures excellent grip and traction on the court. The shoes also feature a comfortable and secure lace closure system and Damian Lillard's signature details for a personalized touch. With their combination of style, performance, and advanced features, the Adidas Dame 8 basketball shoes are a reliable choice for players seeking optimal performance on the basketball court, all the while sporting classic Adidas colorways.

New Balance Kawhi 2 basketball shoes – Black/White Dick's: $159.99 The New Balance Kawhi 2 basketball shoes are a high-quality option designed for optimal performance on the court. They feature “fit weave lite,” a supportive and breathable synthetic upper with a lace closure system for a secure fit. The FuelCell technology in the midsole provides responsive cushioning and energy return, while the durable rubber outsole with a multidirectional traction pattern ensures excellent grip and stability. These shoes also incorporate Kawhi Leonard's stylistic touch and offer a stylish design.

Luka 1 “Next Nature” basketball shoes – Wolf Grey/Black/Kumquat/Lapis

For those looking to be able to euro step like the best of them, this is the shoe for you. The Nike Luka 1 “Next Nature” basketball shoes are designed in collaboration with NBA star Luka Dončić and are built to provide performance and style on the court. They feature a lightweight and breathable upper with a secure lace-up closure for a personalized fit. The first shoe with full-length Formula 23 foam, it has an ultra-supportive fit crafted with the step-back in mind; this responsive cushioning and impact protection of the shoe's midsole help enhance comfort during high-intensity play. The outsole is designed with a durable rubber material that provides excellent grip and agility. With its sleek design and Luka Dončić-inspired details, the Nike Luka 1 Next Nature basketball shoes are a great choice for players who want to showcase their style while performing at their best.

Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 “White Hot” basketball shoes – White

The Way of Wade 10 Low “White Hot” sneakers, created in collaboration with Dwyane Wade, offers a stylish and performance-driven design. These low-top basketball shoes feature a white-out colorway with subtle accents, giving them a sleek and eye-catching look. Made with premium materials for durability and comfort, these are the lightest in the series to date. The shoes utilize cushioning technology to provide excellent impact protection, featuring the BOOM full-length carbon-fiber plate which energizes you step-by-step for ultimate responsiveness on the court. With their combination of style, performance, and the influence of Dwyane Wade, the Way of Wade 10 Low “White Hot” sneakers are a great choice for basketball players who want to stand out while outperforming the competition.

New Balance TWO WXY v3 basketball shoes – Black/White Dick's: $119.99 The New Balance Two WXY V3 basketball shoes provide both comfort and performance on the court. They feature a lightweight and breathable upper, allowing for excellent ventilation to help you get through your toughest of games. The FuelCell foam in these shoes provides a responsive and energetic sensation, propelling you forward with each stride. The ABZORB heel cushioning enhances stability and adds an extra layer of comfort to your run. Additionally, the incompressible ABZORB DRS material acts like a gummy substance, distributing the impact forces and absorbing shocks from within, offering a well-cushioned and protective experience. With their sleek design and advanced features, the New Balance Two WXY V3 basketball shoes are an outstanding pick for those looking to up their game.

Elevate your sneakers to elevate your game

Upgrading your basketball shoes can elevate your game and enhance your style on and off the court. With the latest basketball shoe models of 2023 offering a perfect fusion of function and fashion, you can find a pair that meets your performance needs while making a statement with their design. So lace up, step onto the court, and let your new basketball shoes take your game to new heights.