Kamala Harris has been endorsed by 15 NFL hall of famers in the midst of her presidential campaign. The athletes announced the joint endorsement last week Saturday, when they publicly praised Harris' campaign platforms.

Those endorsing Harris include the all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith, who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, and Calvin Johnson who fans regarded as “Megatron” during his historical time with the Detroit Lions.

“I have known Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you can count on her to deliver on what she says she is going to do,” Johnson said in a statement. “She’ll be a President for all people, no matter the race, language, sexual orientation, or party line.

Also listed on the endorsement is Alan Page, who was one of two defensive players to win the MVP award and was a Minnesota State Supreme Court justice until he retired in 2015. Ron Mix, who was assessed only two holding penalties during his entire football career and attended law school nightly while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, is included in the joint endorsement as well.

The athletes commend Harris' "vision of Democracy, Freedom, American world leadership, and equal education and equal opportunities for all Americans."

“This endorsement will be critical in making the stakes of this election clear to those hard-to-reach voters and by tapping in the biggest legends of our time, our campaign is making one thing very clear: there is no time to sit on the sidelines,” Harris-Walz Communications Director Michael Tyler told Yahoo News.

Here are all 15 athletes who signed the Harris endorsement:

Mel Blount

Emmitt Smith

Kellen Winslow

Andre Tippett

Marv Levy

Alan Page

Drew Pearson

Kenny Houston

Jan Stenerud

Calvin Johnson

Robert Brazile

Willie Roaf

Mike Haynes

Elvin Bethea

Ron Mix

The 15 hall of famers are following in the footsteps of over 50 former professional football players who signed a letter of support to Harris in acknowledgement of National Black Voter Day. Each of the athletes graduated from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and one is a Howard University alumni like Harris.

Similarly, the Harris campaign is beginning an effort called “Athletes for Harris” that will encourage athletes and coaches to promote political engagement before a variety of audiences, especially the Gen Z population, at sporting events and more. The effort will be led by Magic Johnson and the likes of 9 other well-known athletes.

Nearing the elections, Harris will demonstrate her continued advocacy for HBCUs with an HBCU tour lasting from now until Nov. 2nd. She will visit schools including Morehouse and Spelman College, North Carolina A&T State University and Florida A&M University.

Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986. During her time as an undergraduate student, she served on the debate team and joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.