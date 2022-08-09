The Chicago Bears are not in a great place as a franchise. The organization has had just two winning seasons in the past ten years and hopes do not seem to be high heading into 2022. While the emergence of Justin Fields as the starting quarterback carries some buzz, the supporting cast around him is concerning enough to temper expectations. The franchise seemingly has a better chance of a top pick than playing in the postseason this season and it is clear this will be a developmental year.

While Justin Fields has a firm grasp on the starting role the same cannot be said about many other members of the roster. Here are two of the current starters who should feel a little nervous about their place on the depth chart.

Bears first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022:

Guard- Cody Whitehair

Cody Whitehair has been a key part of the Bears’ offense since 2016. Whitehair has spent time at center and is expected to be the starting left guard this season. The 30-year-old was ranked the 46th best guard out of the 82 that were graded last season according to Pro Football Focus. This is especially concerning considering he has the third largest cap hit on the Bears roster heading into the season. If the Kansas product is able to return to form, he could play a key role in the Bears’ offense. However, the franchise could save a net $5.7 million if they elect to move on from the guard.

The Bears spent a sixth-round pick on Zachary Thomas this past draft who is expected to threaten for the starting role. The San Diego State product played a variety of positions on the offensive line during his time in college. He committed just three penalties over his final two seasons in college. Thomas has a decorated college career which includes 2021 First-Team All-Mountain West, 2020 Second-Test All-Mountain West, Outland Trophy Award Watch List (most outstanding interior lineman), and was a team captain. Pro Football Focus reported that he allowed just three sacks in 383 opportunities at left tackle and just eight hurries.

While the expectation is certainly for Cody Whitehair to maintain his starting job, if he continues to struggle do not be surprised if the rookie gets an opportunity. The Bears must put a major focus on protecting Justin Fields this season. Ensuring the best offensive line is on the field is extremely important and Chicago must not let money cloud their judgment on this if Thomas is ready.

Wide Reciever- Byron Pringle

Byron Pringle began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in 2018. The speedster served as a utility player where he was used in kick returns and a variety of other ways. In his three years with the Chiefs, Pringle tallied 67 catches for 898 yards. He is coming off his best season last year as he had 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns. The Bears signed Pringle to a one-year deal worth $4.125 million this year.

The expectation from Chicago is that Byron Pringle will step up into a legitimate number two wide receiver. The Bears have been open in their expectation that he is capable of being a true wide receiver and not just a gimmick-type player. He is listed as the number two wide receiver on the depth chart and is set to line up on the opposite side of Darnell Mooney.

While it is great to have high hopes, it may not be the best to count on Byron Pringle as a sure thing heading into the year. The field will not look as open without Travis Kelce and Tyreke Hill commanding the respect of opposing defenses. Pringle will face increased coverage attention this season if he is to play this WR2 role. It is unclear exactly the quality of an NFL arm that Justin Fields has just yet, but it is fair to assume there will be a notable drop-off from the passes that came from Patrick Mahomes.

In fairness to the Bears, there are fair concerns with the other wide receiver options as well. N’Keal Harry and Equanimeous St Brown have each struggled to start their careers. Regardless, Byron Pringle may not be ready for the number two role in the way the Bears imagine this season.

It also is worth noting the difficult position that the Bears are putting Justin Fields in. Having the largest concerns about the two most important positions for a quarterback is a tough spot to put your potential franchise quarterback in. There are still plenty of battles to be fought in training camp, but the Bears’ roster should be far from settled.