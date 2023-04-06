David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The rebuild is here for the Detroit Pistons. Looking at the team’s current roster, the Pistons actually have a rather solid nucleus. They’re just a young team with not much experience. They also lost last season’s top draft pick Cade Cunningham for the majority of this season due to a shin injury. He is expected to make a full recovery, however, and be ready for next season. The Pistons currently hold a record of 16-63 and should end the regular season with the worst record in the league. They should have the best odds at winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. In any case, they will have some important decisions to make once NBA Free Agency rolls around this offseason. Taking a look at their roster, there are two players that stand out in terms of who they should make it a priority to re-sign. When the Pistons address free agency they should bring back James Wiseman and Hamidou Diallo.

James Wiseman

James Wiseman is in a different sort of situation in that he’s technically not a free agent. But his contract for next season is not guaranteed as the Pistons hold a team option. The Pistons will decided whether or not he is on the roster for the 2023-24 season. It should be a no-brainer for them to exercise their team option on Wiseman. This is like a second chance for Wiseman after the Golden State Warriors gave up on him incredibly early and he’s responded. It just wasn’t a very good situation for Wiseman coming back from a major injury on a team that was prioritizing veteran players.

Since his arrival on the Pistons, Wiseman has put up numbers a little more on par with his rookie season when he was seeing more regular playing time. In 21 games for the Pistons this season, he’s put up 13.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds with shooting splits of 53.6 percent from the field, 17.6 percent from the three-point line and 69.6 percent from the free-throw line. He’s started in 19 of those 21 games with just over 25 minutes per game. That’s the most playing time he’s ever seen. He was the former No. 2 overall pick for a reason. There’s talent there and he can show that with the Pistons. Picking him his team option is the first thing the Pistons need to do.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hamidou Diallo

Hamidou Diallo has emerged as a valuable contributor for the Pistons this season off the bench. He’s been sidelined recently with a right ankle sprain but it shouldn’t affect his free agency too much. As a result of his play, he’s probably going to draw interest from other teams thus making the Pistons choose whether or not they want to get caught in a bidding war. Diallo wouldn’t be a major loss if the Pistons aren’t unable to re-sign him in free agency, but they should make an effort to as long as it’s a reasonable price.

Diallo has brought a lot of energy and defensive intensity when he’s been on the court. This season he has been averaging 9.3 points per game and 3.5 rebounds with shooting splits of 57.3 percent from the field, 23.8 percent from the three-point line and 58.8 percent from the free-throw line. He’s an athletic wing who fits in the Pistons future timeline. Ideally, you’d want that three-point and free-throw percentage to go up but those are things that can be worked on in the offseason. He’s a player the Pistons need to take a hard look at when NBA free agency rolls around.