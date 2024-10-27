Patrick Mahomes used his body for a touchdown last week, and he looks forward to a boosted receiver group. But the Kansas City Chiefs could do more, and here are the two best trades they could make before the 2024 NFL trade deadline.

The Chiefs already made a big splash by dealing with the Titans to get wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The solid veteran pass catcher is intelligent and can take pressure off the other receivers and give them more room to operate. And now Hopkins gets to work with an NFL elite quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

But this team should be all-in in a quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl titles. Therefore, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach must address the team’s other weaknesses.

Chiefs should trade for a cornerback

The Chiefs have to stay solid on the defensive side of the football because the offense hasn’t been up to its usual standards. This is a must-do to prepare for another postseason run.

One direction the Chiefs could look is Cleveland’s Greg Newsome II. The Chiefs learned this week that starting corner Jaylen Watson will undergo surgery for a broken ankle and will likely miss the rest of the season. Watson had emerged as the Chiefs second-best cornerback, oppostire Trent McDuffie. Now the Chiefs must move forward with Nazeh Johnson, a former seventh-round pick, as a starter. That may not work in the postseason.

However, Reid said Johnson has improved, according to salinapost.com.

“Every week he’s gotten better and stronger,” Reid said. “And so that’s the main thing. He’s a good player. Just that he has the confidence in his leg and the leg’s strong and that just happens by playing. Every week it’s been a positive going forward and he’s ready for the spot. (Joshua Williams) also been in there, he’s done it, so he knows what it takes. Two different body types and we’ll need both of them and they both need to step up. (Jaylen) Watson was having a heck of a year. Now these guys have an opportunity here to step in and do the same.”

Newsome may be the best defensive back currently available. However, the Browns are in rebuild mode and may have a high asking price in terms of draft picks. Another complicating issue is Newsome will play on his fifth-year option in 2025, so the Chiefs would need to sign him to a long-term deal.

Newsome, who is 24 years old, has been a reliable performer. His Pro Football Focus grade stayed over 68 in each of his first three seasons.

Another player they could target is Jonathan Jones. He’s a Patriots’ veteran who has started 37 games over the last 2 1/2 seasons.

Jones could be a nice fit for Chiefs. He’s playing on an expiring contract and can play both in the slot and on the outside. That’s the kind of player Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes. Also, Jones experienced two Super Bowl victories with the Patriots. So he knows the postseason drill.

One possibility is Brandin Echols of the New York Jets. He already has a pair of intereceptions this season, and five in his four-year NFL career. The former sixth-round pick wouldn’t cost a big draft and therefore could fit the Chiefs’ trade budget. He would also be reasonable from a financial standpoint.

Trade for a defensive tackle

It may seem unlikely the Chief would knock on the Titans’ door again. But Sebastian Joseph-Day might be a good fit. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder could boost the Chiefs not-so-stout interior defensive line. Yes, the Chiefs have Chris Jones, but they need a player to complement him.

Joseph-Day signed a one-year, $$ million deal in the offseason and has been playing well. This year he has two sacks, 15 tackles and two quarterback hits.

Regardless of what the Chiefs decide to do with their roster, head coach Andy Reid said the future will be determined by togetherness, according to salinapost.com.

“I think it starts with your locker room,” Reid said. “Your coaches and just how do the guys like each other. (And) like playing together and then that whole trust thing that they develop with each other. I think is important. Everything’s not going to be roses when you’re playing. You’re going to have ups and downs in games. Very few teams go and win every game during a season, so you literally take it game by game and make sure you’re taking care of business this week. I think the locker room has a big part of that (and) the coaches added too, with everything is a big part of that.”