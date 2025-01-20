The Sacramento Kings have long sought their place in the NBA spotlight. After ending a 16-year playoff drought last season, expectations in Northern California are higher than ever. Powered by the dynamic duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings are determined to cement their status as a legitimate contender in the fiercely competitive Western Conference. Now, the 2025 NBA trade deadline fast approaching. With that, Sacramento’s front office faces the crucial task of addressing key weaknesses to boost their chances for a deep playoff run.

Looking to Elevate

The Kings have won nine of their last 10 games. That's a remarkable streak that underscores their potential. They are still actively exploring ways to enhance their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite their recent success under interim head coach Doug Christie, Sacramento’s shortcomings remain evident. Recall that he stepped in for Mike Brown. Most notably, the Kings have a lack of size and depth on the wings. Sure, young talents like Keegan Murray and Malik Monk have shown promising growth. Still, the team’s need for impactful reinforcements becomes increasingly clear as they aim to sustain their momentum.

Their record notwithstanding, the 2024-25 season has been a roller coaster for the Kings. A difficult stretch early on raised questions about the team’s direction. However, Christie’s leadership has sparked a resurgence. It turned Sacramento into one of the hottest teams in the league.

The overarching question, however, revolves around Fox’s future. Will the team secure his commitment with a long-term extension this summer, or is a separation on the horizon? Earlier in the season, as the Kings struggled, Fox’s name loomed large in trade discussions. Now, that decision appears to be deferred to the offseason. However, it will inevitably shape how Sacramento approaches the deadline. In the short term, the team’s focus should be on bolstering their defensive capabilities to solidify their playoff ambitions.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Sacramento Kings must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Robert Williams III – The Defensive Anchor

Sacramento’s most glaring weakness this season has been their defense. That is particularly true in the paint. The Kings rank near the bottom of the league in both opponent points in the paint and defensive rebounding percentage. Acquiring Robert Williams III would provide a substantial boost to their interior presence and overall defensive capabilities. Remember that he is a defensive specialist renowned for his elite shot-blocking and rebounding abilities. Williams could offer Sacramento a valuable change-of-pace center to complement Domantas Sabonis.

Currently with the Portland Trail Blazers, Williams has dealt with recurring health issues. Still, he remains one of the NBA’s top rim protectors when on the court. His skills in contesting shots, patrolling the paint, and providing secondary rim protection could reshape Sacramento’s defensive identity. Pairing Williams with Sabonis would give the Kings flexibility to employ a twin-towers lineup in certain matchups. They can also use Williams as a high-impact bench contributor to sustain defensive intensity when Sabonis is resting.

The Kings have the assets to make this move, too. They can potentially package expiring contracts and future draft picks. These are pieces that align with Portland’s rebuilding focus on young talent and long-term growth. Yes, Williams’ injury history poses a risk. However, the potential defensive transformation he brings far outweighs the downside. In critical playoff moments, a player with Williams’ defensive prowess could be the key to advancing deep into the postseason.

Cam Johnson – Explosive Scorer

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has been a prime target for the Kings throughout the season. He is of the most sought-after wings on the trade market. As such, Johnson’s acquisition would come at a significant cost but offers immense upside for Sacramento.

Johnson’s skill set makes him an ideal fit for the Kings’ system. As a sharpshooter, he would thrive on wide-open looks generated by playmakers like Fox, Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting would add another dimension to Sacramento’s already offense. Defensively, Johnson brings much-needed wing versatility and a high basketball IQ. He can provide a secondary option to alleviate the heavy defensive workload currently placed on Keegan Murray.

Adding Johnson would immediately balance the Kings’ roster. This would reduce their reliance on Murray in key situations and allow for greater depth and flexibility. His rare two-way impact is a critical asset. This makes him one of the few trade options capable of elevating Sacramento on both ends of the court. It’s no surprise that Johnson has emerged as Kings GM Monte McNair’s top priority ahead of the deadline.

Sure, acquiring Johnson will require a sizable investment. That said, the move aligns with Sacramento’s ambition to solidify their status as a serious contender in the Western Conference. Johnson’s combination of shooting, defense, and experience makes him an invaluable addition to the Kings’ pursuit of playoff success.

Challenges and Risks

As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Sacramento Kings are at a crossroads. With an exciting core and a fan base hungry for sustained success, the team must seize this opportunity to address their weaknesses and bolster their roster. Acquiring Robert Williams III would fortify their defense and provide much-needed interior toughness, while bringing in Cam Johnson would elevate their offensive versatility and add crucial depth on the wings. These moves not only position the Kings for a deeper playoff push but also signal their commitment to competing at the highest level. For a franchise ready to turn potential into consistent excellence, these trades could be the keys to unlocking their true championship aspirations.