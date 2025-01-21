The Detroit Pistons have made significant strides this season. They are finally showing the league they’re ready to shed their rebuilding label and embrace a more competitive identity. A mix of talented young players, savvy offseason moves, and a renewed focus on winning basketball have put the Pistons in the playoff conversation. That said, staying competitive requires bold decisions. As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches, Detroit has an opportunity to make the leap from scrappy playoff hopefuls to legitimate contenders with a few key moves.

Refreshing Change

The 2024-25 season has been a refreshing change for Pistons fans. This has been a far better season than anyone expected for them. After posting a historically bad record last year, the team surprisingly moved on from head coach Monty Williams and replaced him with JB Bickerstaff. The move has proven to be a major success this season. As of this writing, the team sits at 22-21. That is good enough for a possible spot in the Play-in Tournament.

At the midway point of the season, they already have seven more wins than they had all of last season. That is why it should come as no surprise that the organization is now contemplating being buyers before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. If the Detroit Pistons decide to be bold in the next few weeks, get ready for some surprise trades headed Motor City's way.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Detroit Pistons must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Acquire Collin Sexton – A Scoring Spark Plug

The Pistons have long needed a reliable secondary scorer to complement Cade Cunningham. Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz fits that role perfectly. The 26-year-old guard has been a proven bucket-getter throughout his career. He is capable of creating his own shot and applying relentless pressure on opposing defenses. Sexton is currently averaging a solid 18.3 points per game for Utah, but his role with the Jazz has been inconsistent. Detroit can capitalize on this by acquiring Sexton and immediately slotting him into a high-usage role as a backcourt partner for Cunningham.

Sexton’s ability to push the pace and attack the rim would energize a Pistons offense even more. His scoring punch would not only alleviate the burden on Cunningham. It would also open up opportunities for shooters like Malik Beasley and Jaden Ivey. The Jazz are likely looking for young assets and draft picks. The Pistons can offer those without gutting their roster. Packaging someone like Marcus Sasser, a future first-round pick, and a second-rounder could pique Utah’s interest while keeping Detroit’s core intact. Adding Sexton’s aggressive style to the mix would make Detroit a more balanced and dangerous offensive team.

Make a Splash with Jimmy Butler

If the Pistons are serious about becoming contenders, though, they need a proven winner like Jimmy Butler. The Pistons would make quite a statement by acquiring Butler to accelerate their rebuild in a dream scenario. His veteran leadership and defensive intensity are invaluable for this young team. Butler’s experience could fast-track Detroit’s return to playoff contention because the Pistons are close enough as it is.

Of course, acquiring Butler won’t come cheap. That said, Detroit has the assets to make it happen. A trade package featuring a couple of players and multiple first-round picks could be enough to entice Miami into a rebuild. Remember that Butler’s all-around impact more than makes up for any players punched into the mix. That's except for Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson, of course. Butler's arrival would not only boost Detroit’s playoff hopes this season. It would also establish the Pistons as a destination for other star players in the future.

As for Miami, they would receive valuable assets, including perhaps Tim Hardaway Jr and Tobias Harris. They could also get a first-round pick that strengthens their draft flexibility.

Why These Moves Are a Must

The Pistons have spent years building a promising foundation. It seems, however, that now is the time to capitalize on it. Take note that Detroit is playing much better than expected. Trading for Collin Sexton and Jimmy Butler would inject the perfect mix of youth, scoring, and veteran leadership into this roster, positioning Detroit as a legitimate contender in the wide-open Eastern Conference. These moves aren’t just about this season—they’re about restoring the Pistons’ legacy as a franchise that thrives on grit, heart, and championship ambition. The trade deadline is an opportunity to prove that the Motor City is ready to make noise again—and Detroit can’t afford to let it pass them by.