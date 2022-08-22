2 Indiana State football players tragically pass away in car accident

Tragedy hit the Indiana State football program over the weekend as they lost two of their own. Freshmen Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks tragically passed away in a car accident not far from campus, per TMZ Sports.

School president Deborah J. Curtis released this statement after the news surfaced:

“There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy,” school president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief.”

Indiana State football posted a heartfelt message on Twitter as well:

Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the families and all who were involved in this tragic accident! https://t.co/cGkvvbLevc — Indiana State Football (@IndStFB) August 21, 2022

Five people in total were in the vehicle that struck a tree and caught on fire. One other person died, who was also a student at ISU. Lots of students gathered around the football stadium to offer their condolences to the deceased:

Just an awful situation. The accident occurred in the small town of Riley, only 10 miles from Terre Haute around 2 am on Sunday morning. Here are more details, via CNN:

“Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. “Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene.”

ISU football and the entire school will have heavy hearts for all of those involved.