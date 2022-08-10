2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Yankees must make

The New York Yankees were one of the more active teams at the MLB Trade Deadline, making numerous moves. They swung a trade for All-Star Andrew Benintendi to essentially replace Joey Gallo, who was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team also had a need for another proven starter and Brian Cashman addressed just that, acquiring Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics, although his first outing with the Bronx Bombers was miserable. Also, the Yankees got Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals, sending Jordan Montgomery the other way.

Although trades are pretty much done at this point, there is still a couple of moves the Yankees can make for the betterment of the team amid a very cold spell since the All-Star Break.

2 moves the Yankees must make post-trade deadline

Call up Oswald Peraza

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa hasn’t been awful for the Yankees this season, hitting .268 and making just 11 errors in 100 games. But, he’s yet to hit a home run in 340 at-bats, and calling up shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza could be a good move to give him some competition. Peraza is fully living up to the hype in Triple-A, hitting .258 with 15 homers. The average doesn’t jump off the page, but Peraza is batting right around .300 since the beginning of June.

No, Peraza is unlikely to replace IKF as the Yankees’ go-to shortstop. That being said, he can give Aaron Boone another option and he’s also capable of playing second base, which is another way New York can use him. At 22-years-old, Peraza has proven that he’s ready to play in the Majors. His power output and defense are attractive assets for the Yankees. Again, the pressure of having Peraza fighting for possible playing time with Kiner-Falefa may bring out the best in the shortstop, too. The Bronx Bombers need a spark right now and this could be it.

Bench Aaron Hicks

Aaron Hicks is under contract with the Yankees for many more years. There is basically no chance he gets released, but Boone needs to consider benching him before possibly trading the outfielder in the winter if he can’t figure it out. Hicks is struggling immensely at the plate, slashing .222/348/314 in 98 games, also going deep only six times. He actually hit better in July (.275) but so far in August, Hicks ins batting .111. The 32-year-old doesn’t strike out a lot but he’s just having a very tough time squaring up baseballs. Hicks’ stance even looks a little bit wonky.

The option here is starting Harrison Bader in center field once he returns from a foot injury. Bader is one of the best defenders in the sport out there and has a cannon for an arm. Hicks’ lack of production is likely part of the reason the Yankees struck this deal to bring Bader to the Bronx, anyway.

Perhaps Hicks can be more valuable as a pinch-hitter or a late-game replacement. At the moment, he’s not giving New York any consistency. To put his woeful season into perspective, Hicks has just a 5.1 percent barrel rate, his lowest since 2016. His hard-hit percentage is also in the gutter.

It would be ideal if Hicks could turn it around for the Yankees. Maybe he could. At this point though, Boone should consider sitting him and giving Bader the green light when healthy. That could light a fire under Hicks and wake his bat up.