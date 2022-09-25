2 potential trade candidates for Bulls entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Chicago Bulls began last season on a high note but ended it on disappointing fashion. They were on pace to become one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, but a plethora of issues occurred after the All-Star break. With a rejuvenated squad and the same core, Chicago will be ready to compete for another playoff spot in the East.

DeMar DeRozan is expected to be the main man, but it will be tough for him to replicate last year’s success. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball along with DeRozan will comprise four of the five starting spots of coach Billy Donovan. The problem is this team lacks the future assets and draft capital so if this unit fails to make a deep playoff run, they will be compromised for the foreseeable future. Thus, here are two players they could trade to bolster their roster.

Nikola Vucevic

Even if Nikola Vucevic was an All-Star with the Orlando Magic, it seemed like a terrible trade already for the Bulls at that juncture. The Magic received Wendell Carter Jr. and a first-round pick, who ended up being Franz Wagner as the main pieces of the deal. Vucevic has still been an offensive force for the Bulls, but he still lacks the It factor of being a lethal scorer during the biggest games.

He will get his numbers consistently, but it will not be enough to propel Chicago to the Promised Land. With the value of Vucevic is still one of the best big men in the league, the Bulls will be able to receive a substantial package that would benefit them more in the future. As previously mentioned, draft compensation and young assets must be a priority since the Bulls must look more toward the future rather than lose Nikola Vucevic on an expiring contract.

Coby White

This point guard has always been a trade chip in most of the rumors involving the Chicago Bulls. This says a lot for Coby White, who is a fantastic spitfire scorer for the Bulls. White may start at the PG position because of Lonzo Ball’s injury, so this will be an opportunity for him to boost his confidence and rhythm. There seems to be no extension to sign for White, so he will enter restricted free agency next offseason.

His rookie season was impressive, but he has not elevated it to another level. White must become more of a playmaker because it will be tough for him to play the two-position because of his undersized frame. Furthermore, White must improve on his defense to become more of a two-way threat.

When Lonzo Ball returns, it could be difficult for White to find his groove in Chicago because of the guards they have on their depth chart. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are already a given, but Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Goran Dragic are other guards who will earn their minutes for Chicago as well.

Some East franchises that struggled last year like the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks will come back with a vengeance, so Chicago must be more aware to keep or improve on their No.6 spot in the conference. These suggested trades may cause their franchise to plummet, but it will make their organization a better outlook in the next 3-5 years.