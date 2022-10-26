2 reasons Elijah Moore is perfect trade target for Packers

The Green Bay Packers may finally be looking to add more pass catchers to their Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

Heading into Week 8 of the regular season, the Packers are reportedly looking to trade for a wide receiver before the deadline.

Via The Score’s Jordan Schultz:

“#Packers have been actively calling around the league to trade for a WR, sources tell

@theScore. Randall Cobb is on IR, Christian Watson has battled a hamstring and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated last week. I’m told GB’s hope is to find someone still on a rookie deal.”

The loss of wide receiver Davante Adams has seemingly impacted the Packers more than they thought it would. In his absence, none of the other receivers have stepped into his spot.

The Packers have attempted to address the wide receiver position in the later rounds of each of the last two NFL drafts. They have added Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs over that time.

Unfortunately for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, these receivers have struggled to be effective. Rodgers, now in his second year, is yet to live up to expectations. Watson has struggled to stay on the field and hasn’t yet produced when available. Doubs has shown flashes but is still dealing with drops and a lack of production.

The veteran receivers on the Packers roster haven’t delivered either. Randall Cobb is now on injured reserve and Sammy Watkins is just now returning to the field.

Allen Lazard is the teams leading receiver with 340 receiving yards on 26 total receptions. He has also recorded four touchdowns.

Excluding Lazard, the Packers wide receivers have combined for just 739 receiving yards. Rodgers himself has thrown for 1,597 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions this season.

Elijah Moore of the New York Jets could potentially be the best fit for the Packers. Amid his recent issues with the team, he may be available, even though they have stated otherwise.

Over the six games that he has appeared in this season, Moore has seen a clear drop in production. Between the arrival of both Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, the offense has changed. The Jets have looked to run more, and Moore has felt the impacts of that.

He has recorded just 16 receptions for 203 receiving yards on 29 total targets.

Following Week 6, where he saw zero targets, Moore allegedly requested a trade from the Jets.

Since then, things have reportedly been patched up, but Moore has continued to send out cryptic tweets. The Jets have depth at the wide receiver position, but Moore has the potential to be elite. He showed this on several occasions during his rookie season.

With Hall now lost for the season due to a torn ACL, the Jets may look to incorporate the pass back into their offense. This may lead to the Packers needing to put together a significant package to obtain the second-year receiver. But if the team is looking to win now, it may be worth it.

Here are 2 reasons why Elijah Moore is the perfect trade target for the Packers

2. He could be a foundational piece

Elijah Moore is 22 years old and has just 17 career games under his belt. But when on the field, he has been a reliable option.

During his rookie season, he appeared in just 11 games, while earning six starts. At times, he looked elite. He finished the season with 43 receptions for 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 77 total targets.

In week 10 of last season, Moore put all of his skills on display. In what proved to be his best game of the season, he recorded eight receptions for 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Moore can make a play whenever the ball is in his hands. With his age, he could grow alongside the other Packers receivers who also have elite upside.

With Rodgers and Watson both being 23 years old, and Doubs and Moore both being 22, this unit could spend a significant portion of their careers together. And it would also give Rodgers another weapon to throw to.

1. He is healthy and could immediately contribute

The Packers wide receivers have struggled to be effective this season. Some of this could be attributed to a lack of preparation and availability.

Outside of Doubs, every Packers wide receiver has missed time. Not being on the field has led to them all missing valuable time. With such a young group, this has impacted their ability to produce.

The arrival of Moore could give the Packers a consistent option who is healthy and available. This is something that they have desperately needed this entire season.

Rodgers has made it abundantly clear that he is looking for more from his wide receivers. So much so that he has stated that players who aren’t producing, should lose reps.

The Packers went all in when they re-signed Aaron Rodgers. But this decision has also led to a lot of their money is wrapped up with him. To make a big move, they would need to target a young player. Elijah Moore is just that.