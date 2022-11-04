2 reasons Justin Verlander exorcised World Series demons with win over Phillies

Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers in MLB history. However, he has also established a reputation as one of the worst World Series performers in the history of the game. But the Houston Astros’ ace finally figured things out in Game 5 of the 2022 championship against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Verlander surrendered just 1 earned run 5 innings while striking out 6. It wasn’t a perfect outing by any means, as he walked 4 Phillies in the game. Nevertheless, he danced around trouble and ended up earning the win.

But does Justin Verlander’s strong performance mean that he’s finally exorcised his World Series demons?

Justin Verlander’s troubling World Series history gets promising closing act

Justin Verlander has pitched in 5 different World Series. He pitched in 2 Fall Classics with the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and 2012, and has pitched in 3 with Houston (2017, 2019, 2022), per Baseball Almanac. But he is still looking to win his first ring.

Verlander’s win in Game 5 was the first of his World Series career. He had previously been 0-6. But Verlander still owns a lackluster 5.23 ERA in the World Series. In 2017, Verlander posted a 3.75 ERA in the Fall Classic for the Astros. Other than 2022, Verlander hasn’t recorded an ERA under 5 in any of his other World Series performances.

So far in the 2022 World Series, Verlander owns a 1.80 ERA with the Astros. Although his Game 1 effort was underwhelming, this has been a strong effort for the most part.

Justin Verlander will turn 40 during the offseason. His MLB future is in question, but he certainly still has the talent to continue pitching in the big leagues. Whether this is his final World Series performance or not, it will be one that is remembered fondly. And if Houston ends up winning the World Series (they lead 3-2 as of this story’s publication), the 2022 Fall Classic will be remembered as a tremendous one for Verlander.

Verlander cemented his legacy

The biggest knock against Justin Verlander prior to 2022 was his inability to come up clutch in big games. He is otherwise a future Hall of Famer that had dominated in the regular season for years now. But in similar fashion to Clayton Kershaw, Verlander had always dealt with struggles in October.

But this recent performance helped to cement his legacy. He proved that he can get the job done on the biggest stage. Justin Verlander would have always faced questions if he had never pitched well in a World Series game.

The veteran superstar has officially exorcised his World Series demons. Now the Astros will look to finish the job and bring another World Series victory to Houston.