Beginning with the 2023-24 season, the NBA is introducing a new in-season tournament. This development comes after years of speculation and discussion on the topic. It could be a huge success for the NBA, and it’s something the NHL should take notes on.

The game of hockey is lagging behind the rest of the major North American sports. Hockey fans are watching as the NFL, NBA, and MLB are giving out huge contracts to the brightest stars in their sports. Even the MLS has a renewed buzz around it after Inter Miami CF confirmed the signings of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

An in-season tournament certainly won’t take the NHL past those other leagues. However, it could go a long way toward bringing the game of hockey to a new audience, which the NHL has struggled with in the past. With that in mind, here are two reasons why an in-season tournament is perfect for the NHL.

2) Added incentives for players

If there is one thing that motivates a hockey player, it’s personal incentives. Mostly, this is more of the financial variety. Many players give it their all to achieve personal incentives in their contracts that bring an extra payday.

Tying a financial incentive for players who win this tournament could go a long way toward making it worth their while. And making it worth their while is vital for any midseason competition to work.

Hockey players are a bit notorious for their sheer lack of effort when playing a meaningless game. Look at how All-Star Games in the NHL used to look before the league went with the current tournament-style format. You may think the NHL All-Star Game is boring now, but I promise it used to be worse.

Giving the players an extra financial incentive to fight for in the middle of the regular season gives them a reason to put all their effort into this tournament. But it isn’t the only reason for the players to care.

1) More meaningful regular season

One thing I appreciate about the format the NBA is going for is tying in tournament games with the regular season. The only game in the tournament that doesn’t also count toward regular season standing is the championship game.

The NHL should follow this format. Make midseason games count toward both the in-season tournament and regular season standing. The only change they should make is tying in the championship game in with the regular season, as well.

This would give added meaning to the NHL’s regular season. As it stands now, the regular season doesn’t mean too much in the game of hockey. All it does is determine which 16 teams make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2023 playoffs essentially proved seeding doesn’t matter. The Boston Bruins finished the regular season with a record 65 wins. In the end, however, they lost to the Florida Panthers. Florida actually finished lower in the league standings than the Calgary Flames, who missed the playoffs.

Yes, Calgary and Florida are in different conferences. That isn’t lost on me. All I’m saying is that the seeding doesn’t necessarily matter when a team that technically isn’t one of the best 16 teams in the league makes a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

An in-season tournament similar to the NBA’s adds another layer of meaning to those midseason games. Your team is fighting for every point they can in their hunt for a playoff spot. And the players are fighting for an extra payday or some other incentive that benefits them in the end. It works out for all in the end.