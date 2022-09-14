2 reasons why Dodgers Julio Urias will win NL Cy Young over Sandy Alcantara, Max Fried

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of an incredibly strong season. They are on pace to win well over 100 games and recently locked up a playoff spot. But will this team feature any major award winners? Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner all have cases for the NL MVP award. However, LA’s best chance at an individual award may stem from their rotation. Julio Urias has emerged as a dark hose NL Cy Young candidate.

Prior the 2022 season, most people would have predicted that Walker Buehler would be the Dodgers’ Cy Young candidate. But injuries have held him back. Clayton Kershaw would have been another popular selection, while Tony Gonsolin was in the race prior to his recent injury. But it is Julio Urias who has emerged as a legitimate option to win the award.

Here is a look at the 2 main reasons why Julio Urias will win the NL Cy Young over Sandy Alcantara and Max Fried.

Julio Urias’ emergence, Sandy Alcantara’s downfall

Sandy Alcantara is the biggest threat to win the award over Urias. In fact, he’s likely still the front-runner as of this story’s publication. But these two pitchers have been trending in opposite directions as of late.

Julio Urias hasn’t allowed more than 2 earned runs in a single game in two whole months. The last time he surrendered more than 2 earned runs in a game came on July 10th against the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers left-hander has been on a mission ever since. He’s also worked less than 6 innings only once over the past two months.

Meanwhile, Alcantara has surrendered 6 runs in two of his past five outings. Following a dominant first half on the mound, the right-hander has begun to labor in late August and early September.

Urias has since taken over the ERA lead with a mark of 2.30. His 16-7 win-loss record is impressive as well. Additionally, Urias has struck out 144 batters while walking just 36.

Dodgers advantage

Julio Urias has a case for most valuable pitcher to a team. The Aaron Judge-Shohei Ohtani MVP debate often gets looked at from that angle. One of Judge’s main advantages is the fact that he’s on a winning team. People claim that the Yankees would not be where they are without the slugger… and they are correct in that assessment.

The same narrative can be applied to Julio Urias. LA has been hit hard with injuries in their starting rotation. Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Tony Gonsolin have all missed time due to injury. Buehler, who entered the season as the Dodgers’ ace, is going to miss the remainder of the season due to Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers still hold the best record in baseball despite their injury-plagued rotation. Sure, one may point to the elite offense. But there is no question that Julio Urias’ presence in the rotation has been a staple for the ball club. He tends to provide LA with a quality start almost every chance he gets. He’s a winning pitcher who gives LA a chance for a victory every time he takes the mound.

Sandy Alcantara may have better numbers in some categories. But the Marlins are a losing team. Alcantara is not responsible for Miami’s shortcomings. But the fact that Julio Urias is on the best team in baseball only strengthens his NL Cy Young case.