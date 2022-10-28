2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy

With teams entering the final month of their regular seasons, there are still many unanswered questions in college football. While many eyes are on the College Football Playoff and the battle in the SEC, the Jackson State Tigers are making some noise in 2022, led by Shedeur Sanders.

The team is currently undefeated with a 7-0 record, including four wins in SWAC play. Additionally, the Tigers are looking like a way better squad than their fellow FCS colleges.

59-3 against Florida A&M and 66-24 versus Grambling State are just examples of how dominating Jackson State has been this season. Most of its success is due to the sophomore Sanders. Last year, the quarterback earned the Jerry Rice Award as the most outstanding freshman in the NCAA Division I FCS.

In 2022, he took a big jump and is gaining more and more attention in the country. Because of that, Sanders is even receiving some Heisman buzz.

Jackson State sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders brings to the table a great combination of accuracy, timing and arm talent. He did a tremendous job at hitting his receivers in stride in his season debut. He's got some serious potential. pic.twitter.com/UsZ2urOKCq — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) September 5, 2022

Here are a few reasons why Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders could win the Heisman Trophy at season’s end.

2. His numbers are just too impressive, even for FCS

The Heisman voters will certainly take into consideration who the players faced in the season. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud faced multiple high-ranked teams. Hendon Hooker led the Tennessee Volunteers to a historic upset win versus Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders and Jackson State faced lesser know schools such as Bethune-Cookman and Campbell. Still, the quarterback’s numbers are just too impressive to ignore, even against weaker competition.

So far, Sanders has completed 73.6% of his pass attempts for 2,218 yards and 23 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Notably, the sophomore already has three 300-yard performances, including the game versus Mississippi Valley State where he threw for 425 yards on 40 completions. He has also added 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 42 carries.

For comparison, Stroud and Hooker have yet to achieve the 400-yard mark this season. Depending on how the Buckeyes and Volunteers finish 2022, the Tigers might get even more attention, especially with Sanders’ outstanding numbers.

1. The Sanders pedigree and father-son narrative

Perhaps the biggest reason for Shedeur Sanders’ emergence and national recognition is Jackson State’s head coach. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who is also the quarterback’s father, is in his third season leading the Tigers.

The former NFL player won two Super Bowls across his 14 years in the league. He also played a decade in the MLB before becoming a football coach in 2012.

Last season, he was named SWAC Coach of the Year and received the Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the best head coach in FCS. Additionally, with him on the sidelines, Jackson State won its first conference championship since 2007.

Due to his father’s history as a player, Shedeur Sanders has pedigree. He certainly learned a lot from his father, which most likely developed him as someone who, depending on the situation, could be an FBS quarterback.

Also, the father-son, coach-player narrative could also help Sanders on his quest for the Heisman. Voters might recognize his name and quickly associate him with his father. That would make a great story. A quarterback playing for his father winning the Heisman would get many people’s attention and benefit all parties involved.

Although it will be very difficult for an FCS player to win the highest honor in college football, Sanders has strong numbers and a good storyline to make his case. It is a long shot, but do not be surprised if the Jackson State’s quarterback earns some votes that could affect the winner.