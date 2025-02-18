All about that dough, Micah Parson stroked Jerry Jones’ ego, referring to Jones' role as the Dallas Cowboys general manager. Parsons wants his cash and wants better players around him. And if Parsons gets his way, here are two sneaky-good free agents the Cowboys need to sign.

Coming off an injury-plagued 7-10 season that cost Mike McCarthy his head-coaching position, the Cowboys turned things over to Brian Schottenheimer. He will need the defense to step up, but don’t expect the Cowboys to spend a lot of free-agent cash on that side of the football.

Instead, the Cowboys could use a good complement to CeeDee Lamb at the wide receiver position.

Cowboys could use Texans WR Stefon Diggs

Yes, there’s a major injury concern. The details come from the assessment of Pro Football Focus.

“The star wideout was on pace to extend his streak of seasons with a PFF receiving grade above 75.0 and a drop rate below 10% on catchable passes before a season-ending ACL tear,” PFF wrote. “That type of injury for an older player who wins with lateral agility will make for an interesting free-agent dance.

“Diggs’ situation has shades of Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency period in 2023. (Beckham) tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in 2021 and did not play in 2022 before signing a one-year, $15 million fully guaranteed contract.”

Beckham didn’t regain his previous level of play. But if Diggs can write a different story, he’s at a good place in his career to be an effective No. 2 guy on the opposite side of Lamb. Still, Diggs is 31 years old. That’s getting a little past prime, for sure.

Former Houston star Andre Johnson said he would like for the Texans to keep Diggs, according to Chancellor Johnson via houseofhouston.com.

“You always want to see a great player come back,” Johnson said. “I think he loves the city and loves the organization from the feedback I’ve gotten from him.”

That’s a good endorsement, and the Cowboys should consider going in the direction of getting Diggs.

Brian Schottenheimer could use Stefon Diggs in his scheme

One thing that won’t change in Dallas is the play calling as Schottenheimer will retain those duties, according to yahoo.com. And tempo will be part of the process.

“Why do players like tempo?” Schottenheimer asked. “They like tempo because it allows them to play free. You guys have heard some of the play calls; Dak (Prescott) can rattle off four or five of them right now. They’re pretty long. So when you go fast, you’re playing on the ball. It’s a little more like pickup basketball.”

Schottenheimer said he’s learned a lot in his time in the NFL, according to dallascowboys.com.

“I go back to my days with Pete [Carroll],” said Schottenheimer. “I think if you go back and you look at some of the things we did in Seattle, obviously, the starting point for me would be things that our players do well. You're always going to start with that. If your system's not flexible enough to do what your players do well then you're probably in the wrong business.

“I'm a big believer in cut-splits. I’m a big believer in shifts and motions to distort things. We're going to do a great job of marrying our runs and our passes and make those look the same. I’m proud to say at two different times in my career as a coordinator, we led the league in rushing, and they go hand in hand. The running game and the action pass game go hand in hand.”

Vikings T Cam Robinson could be Cowboys target

With no cap space, the Cowboys can’t sink money into a guy like Ronnie Stanley to bolster the offensive line. But Robinson might be in play. He’s ranked at No. 17 for Pro Football Focus.

“Robinson was part of a Jaguars team that had a dismal start to 2024,” PFF wrote. “But individually, he was a reliable option at left tackle before being acquired by the Vikings at the trade deadline. His 95.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating this regular season was the worst mark of his career. But if anything, that's a testament to his play over the past four years.”

Robinson. might be a good fit for Prescott, who said the team needs to run the football better, according to a post on X by Jon Machota via thespun.com.

“We just got to get to running the ball, being a little bit more consistent on that,” Prescott said. “Then from there. Go back and look at the numbers, I've always enjoyed play-action pass. So just being able to get back to that, but you've got to start with the run game. And when you have that, the rest of the offense can open up.”

Stephen Jones agreed with Prescott’s assessment, according to dallascowboys.com.

“We want to be able to run the ball,” Jones said. “Everybody says that we want to run the ball and we want to stop the run, and certainly that's what we want to do. That's what great championship football teams do, and I know coach Schottenheimer wants to do that.”

“I think it's real important that we find in this hire a coach that's going to be outstanding in the run game area.”

The Cowboys ranked 27th with 100.3 rushing yards per game in 2024. They also had an NFL-low six rushing touchdowns.