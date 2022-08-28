2022 College Football Odds: Michigan over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Michigan over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

He finally did it. In 2021, Jim Harbaugh — who played for Michigan in the 1987 Rose Bowl — finally led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship as a head coach. He had beaten Ohio State as a player. He finally defeated the Buckeyes as a head coach. He finally reached and won a Big Ten Championship Game, something Michigan had not done since that event was created in 2011. Michigan finally won the Big Ten East Division, something it had never done before. Michigan made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

It checked all the boxes it had failed to check since Harbaugh arrived several years ago.

Harbaugh, who was haunted by Ohio State and its dominance of The Game, finally broke through against the rival Buckeyes and achieved what Michigan fans had long expected. The drought, the long walk in the desert, the constant barrage of questions which all amounted to the same thing — “When will he ever do it?” — all ended in one big win over Ohio State. Now that Harbaugh has gotten that huge monkey off his back, what will he do for an encore, now that the mood in Ann Arbor is 180 degrees different from a year ago? Let’s look at the Michigan over under win total and see what the right play is.

2022 College Football Odds: Michigan Over/Under Win Total Odds

Michigan Wolverines:

Over: 9.5 (-145)

Under: 9.5 (+125)

Why Michigan Will Win 10 Games

The case for Michigan is clear: This group knows how to win. Sure, it lost important pieces from 2021, but a lot of essential players are coming back, including quarterback Cade McNamara. There is plenty of cohesion on this roster. A considerable number of players went through the cathartic journey of 2021 and will be better in 2022 as a result of that trial by fire. This is a battle-tested team which is unlikely to flinch in the heat of Saturday competition.

Also keep in mind that Michigan, while unlikely to beat Ohio State on the road in Columbus, hosts Penn State and Michigan State. In terms of winning 10 games, that’s a good formula. Winning 10 games depends on beating those two teams, not OSU. Getting the Nittany Lions and Spartans in the Big House should help Michigan. Plus: Michigan State doesn’t have Kenneth Walker this year, and Penn State doesn’t have Brent Pry as defensive coordinator. It’s a downgrade with Manny Diaz replacing Pry on James Franklin’s staff.

Why Michigan Won’t Win 10 Games

The case against Michigan is just as clear as the case for the Wolverines in 2022: No Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator. No Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line. Losing those two people — a star coordinator and a superstar defensive lineman who went No. 2 in the 2022 NFL draft — represents a massive hit for Michigan and Harbaugh. The Wolverines might replace a portion of what those two men brought to the table, but they won’t replace all of what they provided. Michigan will lose to Ohio State and at least one of Penn State or Michigan State. Then the Wolverines also have to go to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa, one of the toughest road trips in the Big Ten. A 9-3 record is very plausible, to say the least.

Final Michigan Win Total Prediction

While Ohio State and Iowa will be losses, the Wolverines will win both big home games against Penn State (whose offense still isn’t good) and Michigan State (which won’t have Kenneth Walker and will be more limited this year). That should get them to 10-2.

Final Michigan Win Total Prediction: Over 9.5 (-145)