2022 College Football Odds: Notre Dame over/under win total prediction

It begins.

Marcus Freeman, the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame in 2021 under head coach Brian Kelly, could not have known he would lead one of the most storied programs in college football this early in his life. Yet, when Kelly stunned everyone in college football by taking the open head coaching job at LSU, life gave Freeman his big chance. Though he hasn’t yet been a head coach in major college football, his experiences as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and then Notre Dame made him a hot head coaching commodity. The one obvious way in which Freeman’s career trajectory is different from the norm is that a young coach — Freeman is 36 — usually goes to a Group of Five program or a lower-tier Power Five program before getting the keys to a Cadillac program. Yet, there are exceptions. Lincoln Riley got the Oklahoma job before turning 35. Freeman is another coach whose youth did not deter a school from giving him one of the elite jobs in the sport.

The early returns on Freeman are great. He is recruiting at a powerhouse level. His people skills are strong. He is surrounding himself with the right staff and getting buy-in from his players, who love playing for him. All that remains is how he coaches on gamedays. It’s a big thing, but if he can check that one box, he should be immensely successful in South Bend.

Freeman succeeding at Notre Dame would be a huge story if it happens. Notre Dame’s great coaches from decades past — Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian, Dan Devine, Lou Holtz, and Brian Kelly — all had head coaching experience when hired at Notre Dame. Freeman could break the mold. This is just one of many reasons why his first season is hugely anticipated around the sport.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Notre Dame Over/Under Win Total Odds

Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

Over: 8.5 (-140)

Under: 8.5 (+120)

Why Notre Dame Will Win Nine Games

The Irish have three king-size challenges on their 2022 schedule: Ohio State in Week 1, followed by Clemson later in the season and then the finale at USC on Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles. If the Irish lose all three games, they have to go 9-0 in all the other games to win nine. Chances are Notre Dame will beat either Clemson or USC, if not both. Clemson has major questions at quarterback; the Irish can win a low-scoring game against the Tigers. USC has great skill players but is not deep up front. This team can physically overpower the Trojans. The Irish will win at least one of these imposing three games. If they do that, they’ll win nine or 10.

Why Notre Dame Won’t Win Nine Games

Quarterback Tyler Buchner is a game manager, not an elite passer. Combine that one fact with the nature of the schedule — Ohio State, Clemson, USC — and it becomes clear that it will be an uphill battle for Notre Dame in 2022. Going 0-3 in the biggest games of the year makes it very possible, if not likely, that the Irish will finish 8-4.

Final Notre Dame Win Total Prediction

While the offense is going to struggle at times, the defense and line play at Notre Dame are so strong that the Irish will beat USC, maybe also Clemson. The Irish will lose to Ohio State, but 10-2 looks like the right call for this team.

Final Notre Dame Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (-140)