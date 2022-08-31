2022 College Football Odds: Wake Forest over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Wake Forest over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

The big news at Wake Forest, which overshadows everything else happening on the practice field and within the football program in general, is the health status of quarterback Sam Hartman. Last year, Wake Forest dethroned Clemson in the ACC Atlantic, winning the division title and moving to the ACC Championship Game. Hartman was the engine of the offense, making stacks of clutch plays and giving Wake a quick-strike capability on offense. Wake Forest offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero and head coach Dave Clawson got the most out of Hartman. Being able to get him back for another season made Wake Forest a legitimate ACC championship contender.

However, Hartman has suffered an injury which will keep him out of the team’s season opener. The good part is that the opener is against an FCS opponent the Demon Deacons can easily beat without Hartman. However, as soon as the schedule gets tougher, Wake Forest will need Hartman on the field to guide the offense and get the most out of the roster. The coaching staff has expressed some cautious, guarded optimism that Hartman will be able to return before too long, but that’s still an inexact reality. So much of Wake Forest’s projections for 2022 depend on when Hartman can return. It’s truly that simple.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Wake Forest Over/Under Win Total Odds

Wake Forest Demon Deacons:

Over: 8.5 (+115)

Under: 8.5 (-135)

Why Wake Forest Will Win Nine Games

Hartman comes back earlier rather than later. If we’re being honest, Hartman absolutely must come back by Week 5 (October 1), when the Demon Deacons face Florida State. Wake is probably not going to beat Clemson in Week 4 (Sept. 24) under any circumstance, but if Hartman is not in the lineup for that FSU game at the start of October, then it’s a real problem for the Deacs. However, if the team does get Hartman back for that game, it should beat Florida State. Wake Forest would then have Hartman for the big game later in the year against North Carolina State.

Wake Forest plays VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty to start the season. It can go 3-0 against those teams without Hartman. Clemson then figures to be a loss, but if Hartman joins a 3-1 team heading into Florida State, yes, the Deacs can win nine games, maybe even 10, in 2022.

Why Wake Forest Won’t Win Nine Games

This is not too complicated, right? If Hartman does not get back for the Florida State game, the Seminoles — who have recruited better and have had a few years to adjust to coach Mike Norvell’s system — will likely have too much athleticism for the Deacs. Then Wake would go into Week 6 against Army with a 3-2 record. Hartman would then have to take over a team and not make any mistakes if Wake is to win at least nine. Hartman would have to go 6-1 as a starter, joining the team in the middle of the season, to bring the Deacs nine wins. It would be a very small needle to thread, and you wouldn’t want to bet on Wake pulling it off.

Final Wake Forest Win Total Prediction

You should frankly pass on this betting prop. You don’t know when Hartman will come back. None of us does. This prop has been taken off the board at some outlets. If you can get a high number, bet the under. If you get a number which is severely lower due to an expectation about the Hartman injury (say, 6.5), only then might the over make sense.

Final Wake Forest Win Total Prediction: Under 8.5 (-135)