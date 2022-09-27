2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Heading into your Week 4 matchups, you have a fairly good idea of what kind of roster you have at this point. Whether it is a competing one, a rebuilding one, or a roster that is just a few pieces away from making the postseason, making sure you choose the right options for your waiver wire pickups this week is imperative to the success of your roster for the rest of the season.

With some big-name options either not making good on their high draft capital, or injuries already impacting your rosters, attacking the waiver wire to make sure your roster includes the best role players and newly-crowned starters is key.

All players listed below are available in around 50 percent of ESPN leagues, increasing the likelihood that you can actually add them to your waiver wire pickups for this week.

Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. Mack Hollins – WR

0.9% Rostered

Las Vegas Raiders

Staked out to a winless start of their season, the Las Vegas Raiders were forced to heavily rely on Mack Hollins with Hunter Renfrow out with a concussion. In stepped Mack Hollins, who managed to earn 10 targets Sunday against the Titans.

Eight receptions for 158 yards and a TD was a career day for Hollins, who easily overshadowed both Davante Adams and Darren Waller. With Renfrow’s impending return likely happening within the next two games, Hollins may have a limited amount of games to continue his impressive workload – so adding him as a WR3/4 likely will last for a few weeks.

9. Tyler Conklin – TE

11.5% Rostered

New York Jets

24 targets over his first three games paint a very efficient picture of the type of role Tyler Conklin has with the Jets. as the TE3 on the year so far, his unexpected workload has paced the Jets to open the year.

Granted, Joe Flacco has seemingly been throwing the ball 70 times per game, opening up plenty of opportunities for the top tight end. But when Zach Wilson returns, question marks come with it when it pertains to the amount of work Conklin will earn. Conklin has more than established himself in the offense, and with the TE position being top-heavy, Conklin is a fantastic addition for your waiver wire pickups for Week 4.

8. Zay Jones – WR

8.6% Rostered

Jacksonville Jaguars

An impressive showing by the Jaguars against the hapless Chargers was aided by Zay Jones and his 10 receptions. 85 yards and his first touchdown of the year helped anchor the WR ranks alongside Christian Kirk – and as another offseason signee, Jones looks to have a solid role moving forward.

Like Conklin, Jones has earned 24 targets over the first three games, and he looks to have earned the trust of Trevor Lawrence, trust that will likely be seen every week as they may be playing from behind.

7. DeVante Parker – WR

21.3% Rostered

New England Patriots

Even after a slow start to the season (two games, one reception), DeVante Parker had a breakout performance against the Ravens, to the tune of 5/156 on 10 targets. Playing from behind for most of the game, Mac Jones went Parker’s way quite often, paving the way for a solid showing.

As Jones will likely miss some time with his ankle injury, Brian Hoyer will step into the starting role, starting with their game against the Packers. Parker will need to be focused on heavily again, something that could be tough if Jakobi Meyers (knee) returns.

6. Isaiah McKenzie – WR

14.2% Rostered

Buffalo Bills

A big-time beneficiary of the high-octane game between the Bills and Dolphins on Sunday, Isaiah McKenzie helped make up for Stefon Diggs and his cramping issues. A 7/76/1 line on 9 targets was all that we in the fantasy football community needed to see to know that McKenzie has jumped Jamison Crowder in the pecking order for slot work.

Facing the Ravens next week, a defense that was just exposed by Parker, McKenzie has a safe WR3 floor moving forward, especially with Buffalo’s dedication to throwing the ball at a high rate.

5. Romeo Doubs – WR

16.1% Rostered

Green Bay Packers

With Sammy Watkins making his yearly trip to the IR and Christian Watson nursing an injury, it was fellow rookie Romeo Doubs that stepped up for the Green Bay Packers against the Buccaneers. Alongside Allen Lazard, the Nevada rookie hauled in all eight of his targets from Aaron Rodgers, including his first career NFL touchdown.

Needing to aim high in your waiver wire pickups, Doubs is the perfect option to do so this week, with plenty of question marks still surrounding the wide receiver room in Green Bay. An accelerated plan to get him more work is likely on the horizon, making Doubs a buy-low option for your fantasy football roster.

4. Alexander Mattison – RB

37.1% Rostered

Minnesota Vikings

As we have come to learn, the greatness of Dalvin Cook comes at a cost most seasons – injuries. With Alexander Mattison being one of the best backup running backs in the league, he possesses one of the highest upsides whenever Cook ends up sidelined.

Cook and his shoulder injury may not keep him from missing a start, but Mattison should command more playing time on a team that loves to utilize their running backs. A semi-safe RB2/FLEX role is in the cards if Cook remains active, but a sure-fire RB1 against the Saints would be the floor for Mattison in Week 4.

3. Trevor Lawrence – QB

50.9% Rostered

Jacksonville Jaguars

While Lawrence technically is the lone option on this list not below the 50% roster share, the start to his season that he has put together makes him the best QB streaming option likely available on your waiver wire pickups list.

The Jaguars have been able to rely on a strong two-headed running back attack (James Robinson & Travis Etienne) and his WR group, but he has also taken care of the ball (6:1 TD:INT ratio) to help propel him to QB10 numbers. As long as the Jaguars and their offensive attack keep humming along at its current pace, then Lawrence will be able to have a high ceiling that can put him right around the top-12 QB options on a weekly basis.

On the topic of quarterbacks, the struggles that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had to start the year with Mitchell Trubisky under center have given fans reasons to start looking forward to Kenny Pickett. Being the first – and only – QB drafted in the first round in this year’s NFL Draft, Pickett likely will be given playing time here shortly, based on how poorly Trubisky has played.

If you have a deep bench or an open roster spot, adding Pickett two or three weeks prior to his ascension into the starting role can help you get out ahead of the masses – but only make this move if you can reasonably justify it.

2. Khalil Herbert – RB

25.2% Rostered

Chicago Bears

As David Montgomery nurses a day-to-day ankle injury suffered against the Texans in Week 3, Khalil Herbert yet again stepped into the starting role and made the most out of it. 22 total touches for 169 yards and 2 rushing TDs produced a ton of fantasy points, provided if you, for some reason, started him.

The Bears face the New York Giants next week, a perfect opportunity for Herbert to earn a fair share of touches on his way to fantasy relevance. Across four games last year when he stepped in for an injured Montgomery, Herbert earned 18+ touches, showcasing that he can hold down the fort in an impressive way while Montgomery is not at full strength.

1. Jamaal Williams – RB

44.3% Rostered

Detroit Lions

The top option on the waiver wire pickups list for Week 4 is a pretty obvious one, seeing as how Jamaal Williams has earned an important share of touches even when D’Andre Swift was healthy. Vulturing almost all of Detroit’s red zone carries has helped Williams produce impressive numbers for your fantasy football roster, and he slides into an even larger role with Swift likely missing time.

As the Lions boast a surprising offensive attack, Williams could very well be a top-12 running back option with Swift likely out. Use a solid chunk of your FAAB budget on Williams, as he has standalone value for the rest of the season, even when Swift returns.