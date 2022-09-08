2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is officially upon us, which means that Week 1 of fantasy football is here too. Lineups are being set, and it’s important to know which players you should start or sit in the opening week of the season. For that reason, we have constructed a Week 1 start ’em sit ’em tight ends list to help fantasy owners make the right decisions with their starting lineups to open the season.

The tight end position can be one of the most difficult spots to fill in your fantasy lineups. While there are some high-end options that should be started every week no matter what, many tight ends in the NFL struggle to consistently produce for their owners, making it a bit of a struggle to find players to fill the position on a weekly basis.

If you play the right player, though, the tight end position can be a weapon to your team rather than a detriment. Let’s take a look at three tight ends who should be starting for fantasy football owners in Week 1, as well three tight ends who should end up on the bench for Week 1 as well.

Week 1 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert basically forced Zach Ertz off of the Philadelphia Eagles with his strong play over the past few seasons, but it still feels like he isn’t taken seriously as a solid starting tight end option. The Eagles offense figures to be much improved from last season, and Goedert is one of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ favorite targets. With a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions, Goedert could end up having a very productive start to this season.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki’s fantasy football status took a bit of a hit when it was reported that the Miami Dolphins were looking to trade him, but he’s still part of the team heading into Week 1 of the season. Gesicki should find the end zone more than the two times he did last season, and against a weaker New England Patriots secondary, Gesicki should find himself open more often than not come Week 1, making him a sneaky starter if he’s hanging around on your bench.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos

If you are in need of a tight end and have to resort to the free agent market, Albert Okwuegbunam could be your guy. Okwuegbunam is the Denver Broncos starting tight end after they traded Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks, and with Russell Wilson under center now, Okwuegbunam should find more targets coming his way. He will be going up against the Seahawks in Week 1, and considering how favorable of a matchup they are, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Okwuegbunam turn in a solid outing.

Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz had a strong end to the 2021 season with the Arizona Cardinals, and should be one of Kyler Murray’s favorite targets to start the season. Still, he’s shown signs of regression over the past few seasons, and has been dealing with a calf injury all throughout training camp. Ertz should be able to play for the Cardinals on Sunday, and the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs could force Murray and the Cardinals to throw more than expected, but it may be best to send Ertz to the bench for Week 1.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth had a strong rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, but his fantasy value is murky now that Mitch Trubisky is his quarterback. Even though Ben Roethlisberger struggled last season, Trubisky could end up being a downgrade from him. It’s also worth noting Pittsburgh has bountiful receiving options aside from Freiermuth. Freiermuth draws a tough opening matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and until Trubisky can prove himself to be a reliable option under center, Freiermuth should have a seat open for him on the bench.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet has emerged as a sleeper option for many fantasy football owners because of his strong 2021 campaign. If he could have found the end zone at all last season, he’d probably be on more folks’ radars. While Kmet is a solid sleeper option, he should spend Week 1 on the bench if you have him. The Chicago Bears offense isn’t going to be good, and while Kmet has a solid relationship with Justin Fields, he’s going up against a stout San Francisco 49ers defense. It could be a rough start to the season in Chicago, making it best to leave Kmet on the bench.