2022 NFL Odds: Detroit Lions over/under win total prediction

The Detroit Lions are an interesting team to pay attention to this season. They are the featured team on Hard Knocks right now and there is no better time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including our Lions’ over/under win total prediction.

The NFC North Division is led by the Green Bay Packers and everybody knows it. The Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and the Lions are all fighting to overthrow Aaron Rodgers and company. There is no clear-cut No. 2 in the division, however, the Vikings seem to have the most talent of the three. The Lions are not being counted on to do well in 2022 but they could shock a lot of people with their play. FanDuel is projecting the Lions to play a lot better than they did last season going just (3-13-1).

One thing you find out quickly about this team is that the emotions are very high. Head coach Dan Campbell does not speak without emotions and it’s hard to not listen when he is talking. Unless you are a fan of the other three teams in the division, then what isn’t there to like about what’s going on in Detroit?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Lions Over/Under Win Total Odds

Detroit Lions:

Over: 6.5 (-125)

Under: 6.5 (+105)

Why The Lions Will Win Seven Games

The team drafted very well this past April and should seem some strides in their defense. Aiden Hutchinson will bring a ton of energy to the defense and will be one of the top rookies this year. His explosiveness off the ball will make the defense better instantly alongside Michael Brockers as Detroit ranked 31st in sacks last season. They will likely run a Base 4-3 defense unless defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has different plans for this season. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is someone to keep an eye on as well as he is returning from a ruptured Achilles. He should boost the secondary that made a ton of mistakes last year.

The offense improved a lot over the offseason with the additions of receivers DJ Chark and rookie Jameson Williams. If Jared Goff plays better in 2022, then the Lions could make some noise with the weapons available. Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the top offensive rookies last year and Williams is projected to do the same when he is fully healthy. TJ Hockenson is considered a top-6 TE in the game and there is a dynamic duo at the RB position. D’Andre Smith and Jamaal Williams are elite running backs who can really do it all. They also added former LA Chargers running back Justin Jackson who is currently third on the depth chart. Jackson had some good moments with the Chargers but health was an issue.

If they can put all of this together, I think the Lions could shock some teams. However, they must start out the season with a couple of wins, or else they will not hit the over. The schedule isn’t very difficult and their first four games are against opponents that don’t have a lot of hype.

Why The Lions Won’t Win Seven Games

After the bye week in Week 6, the Lions travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys followed by two straight home games against the Miami Dolphins and Packers. Those are three tough games that should result in a loss. The schedule is actually in the Lions’ favor but they need to go out and prove it.

This is a huge year for Goff. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 19 touchdowns and had eight interceptions last year while throwing for 3,245 yards. He kept his turnovers down which is a good sign but he didn’t excite anyone last year. He will have more weapons this time around but will have a lot of pressure to lead the offense.

The Lions won just three games last year even though they were in a lot of them. The inexperience could be an issue once again as the team doesn’t have very many veterans.

Final Lions Win Total Prediction

I expect the Lions to play a lot better this season but I do not think they will win seven games. They would need to double their win total from last year which is possible considering the schedule. However, the Lions are still figuring a lot out and have a lot they need to improve on in all areas of the game. The under is the best option to take.

Final Lions Win Total Prediction: Under 6.5 (+105)