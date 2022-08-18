2022 NFL Odds: Green Bay Packers over/under win total prediction

The Green Bay Packers will look to finally get over the hump and make some noise in the playoffs after another disappointment. It is time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Packers’ over/under win total.

The Packers won 13 games for the third season in a row. Ultimately, it ended in sadness again as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the divisional round in front of a packed house at Lambeau Field. Green Bay must address what went wrong and attempt to run it back.

Matt LaFleur returns as head coach. he is 41-13 over three seasons, but 2-3 in the playoffs. Thus, he will look to get over his issues and the decision-making that has haunted the Packers. They lost to the 49ers last season due to special teams’ blunders. Also, Green Bay lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 due to LeFleur’s conservative play calling. He must figure out the issues and get the Pack over the hump.

Aaron Rodgers returns as the quarterback and will have a different receiving core to throw to. Davante Adams is gone, as Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, they will have a different group, and one more untested than usual. Does Rodgers have enough to propel the Packers past their limits? Is this the season they finally make it back to the Super Bowl?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Packers Over/Under Win Total Odds

Green Bay Packers:

Over: 10.5 (-160)

Under: 10.5 (+135)

Why The Packers Will Win 11 Games

The Packers took away his best weapon, but Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. He had a 111.9 passer rating and threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Subsequently, it notched Rodgers his fourth MVP award, only one below the record of five, which Peyton Manning won. Rodgers continues to elevate his game every season and makes others around him better.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon return to form a two-headed beast at running back. Jones rushed for 799 yards on 171 attempts with four touchdowns. Also, Dillon rushed for 803 yards on 187 attempts with five touchdowns. Jones also had 52 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Dillon caught 34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Jones and Derrick Henry are the only running backs to post 1,000 yards from scrimmage and over 10 total touchdowns in each of the previous three seasons.

The pair have an elite line to run behind and it can only get better with the return of left tackle David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins (who plays all positions on the line). However, Jenkins might not be ready to start the season, meaning others will have to step up.

The defense is elite, and there are many weapons. Dean Lowry produced five sacks and was a menace in the trenches. Additionally, Rashan Gary had 9.5 sacks along with 28 quarterback hits. Preston Smith added nine sacks and a team-high nine tackles for a loss. Also, De’Vondre Campbell produced 14.5 tackles with two interceptions and two sacks.

Jaire Alexander is probably one of the essential pieces of the defense in the secondary. He leads a group that includes Rasul Douglas, who had five interceptions.

The Packers will win 11 games because they have so much talent around Rodgers that it enables them to win in a variety of ways. Likewise, they do not have a difficult schedule.

Why The Packers Won’t Win 11 Games

Something is bound to go wrong. The Pack have won 13 games in each of the last three seasons. It simply is not sustainable. Additionally, Rodgers is a year older and lost his favorite target. Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins are past their prime, and Allen Lazard is mediocre. Again, who is Rodgers going to throw to? The Packers drafted Christian Watson with the hope he can emerge. Ultimately, it will be a test to see how it happens.

The line will have to reshuffle as their top players return from injury. Likewise, they might not have the flow or the timing down for a few games. The Packers start the season with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, the Bucs, and the New England Patriots. All are winnable, but they could easily start 2-2 or 1-3.

The Packers will not win 11 games because the magic will eventually run out. Also, Rodgers will not have the same staying power and his abilities will wane.

Final Packers Win Total Prediction

The Packers are still in a terrible division. Thus, it helps them a lot. Rodgers just won his fourth MVP award and will have the motivation to do it again. Regardless of if they flounder in the playoffs again, the Packers are still an elite regular-season team.

Final Packers Win Total Prediction: Over: 10.5 (-160)