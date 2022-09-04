2022 NFL Odds: New York Giants over/under win total prediction

The New York Giants have endured many brutal seasons in a row. Both head coaches and general managers have come and gone but the winning formula has not been found quite yet. This is a make-or-break year for many Giants’ players, and the city waits with bated breath for their season. That being said, let’s look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over/under win total odds, including the Giants’ over/under win total.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Giants Over/Under Win Total Odds

New York Giants

Over: 7.5 (+125)

Under: 7.5 (-145)

Why The Giants Will Win 8 Games

Believing that the Giants will win eight games probably correlates positively with your trust in Daniel Jones. Jones was the sixth pick of the 2019 draft out of Duke, which then general manager Dave Gettleman incorrectly identified as members of the Big Ten. Jones has been up and down since that draft, first dealing with the turnover bug in his rookie season, fumbling a league-leading 19 times. Then, Jones dealt with various injuries in 2020 and 2021 but seemed to rid himself of the plague of turnovers. All this has culminated in a 12-25 record for Jones as a starter. In those 37 starts, there are plenty of glimpses of Jones’ talent level. The fourth-year pro has shown the ability to get it done with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 45 touchdowns and adding five rushing touchdowns. Jones may have been the victim of boring offenses, or a lack of talent surrounding him. This all can change in 2022.

Saquon Barkley is now two years removed from a disgusting leg injury that cost him most of the 2020 season. As he gets more and more comfortable, Barkley should regain his rookie form, where he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Barkley totaled over 2,300 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons but has managed just 627 rushing yards in the ensuing 15 games. Kenny Golladay looked like a shell of himself in 2021 but is not far removed from a dominant 2019 season. Kadarius Toney can be one of the premier playmakers on this offense, and there are plenty of reasons why he was drafted in the first round in 2021. A leaky offensive line was plugged with first-round pick Evan Neal, who may be the best and most versatile lineman in the draft class. New defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale brings some optimism to this club. Kayvon Thibodeaux, the team’s second first-rounder, should be back early in the season. Thibodeaux dominated offenses at Oregon.

Why The Giants Won’t Win 8 Games

Everything that could go wrong in the last few seasons has gone wrong, and there seems to be no end in sight to the struggles. Different coaching staffs have tried and failed to ignite this team, new front office regimes have failed to yield palpable results. All this to say, why is 2022 any different? Fans try to look at this as a glass-half-full scenario, but that is nearly impossible. If the Giants do not reach eight wins, it is likely that Daniel Jones got hurt again, Saquon Barkley is not fully back from his injury, or the offensive line continues to stink. Maybe all three happened again, and the rebuild pushes on. Thibodeaux was injured in the preseason and may be bogged down by that knee in the regular season. Daniel Jones does not have many reliable, proven weapons around him, and Sterling Shepard is still sidelined after an Achilles injury towards the end of 2021. Defensive coordinators have been hired and fired trying to fix this mess. Gettleman left a roster mired in cap hell and devout of impactful talent as a present for newly hired Joe Schoen.

It will take a lot of time to dig this team out of this mess, so why should 2022 be a bright spot? The NFC East has improved around the team and despite a decent draft, there is not much hope surrounding this team or this city. It has been far too long since New York has been energized for the football season. Don’t believe me? All you have to do is tune in to local sports radio during the football season, and listen to the callers spin their tales of woe to the hosts, who share the same pessimism regarding the city’s lackluster football teams. So yes, it is very conceivable that the Giants end up below — and significantly below — eight wins.

Final Giants Win Total Prediction

Maybe I am a bit of a pessimistic fan, but I prefer to call myself a Giants’ realist.

Final Giants Win Total Prediction: Under 7.5 (-145)