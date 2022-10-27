Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 256 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, including their games of the week (the Ravens and Bucs look to prove they’re still among the NFL’s elite despite missteps this season, while the Packers face a tough test after three-straight frustrating defeats as they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills), betting locks of the week (Blake is putting his faith in the Titans to top the Texans by at least a field goal, while Dillon picked the 49ers (-1.5) to continue their regular season dominance against the rival Rams), and upsets of the week (the Giants try to continue defying the odds as they battle the Seahawks, while the Commanders look to build off last week’s win over Green Bay as they travel to Indy to face the Colts).

NFL Week 8 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon BAL @ TB Bucs Ravens DEN @ JAX Jaguars Jaguars CAR @ ATL Falcons Falcons CHI @ DAL Cowboys Cowboys MIA @ DET Dolphins Dolphins ARI @ MIN Vikings Vikings LV @ NO Raiders Raiders NE @ NYJ Jets Jets PIT @ PHI Eagles Eagles TEN @ HOU Titans Titans WSH @ IND Colts Commanders NYG @ SEA Giants Seahawks SF @ LAR 49ers 49ers GB @ BUF Bills Bills CIN @ CLE Bengals Bengals Record 68-39 61-46

