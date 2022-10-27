fbpx
NFL

2022 NFL Week 8 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 256 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, including their games of the week (the Ravens and Bucs look to prove they’re still among the NFL’s elite despite missteps this season, while the Packers face a tough test after three-straight frustrating defeats as they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills), betting locks of the week (Blake is putting his faith in the Titans to top the Texans by at least a field goal, while Dillon picked the 49ers (-1.5) to continue their regular season dominance against the rival Rams), and upsets of the week (the Giants try to continue defying the odds as they battle the Seahawks, while the Commanders look to build off last week’s win over Green Bay as they travel to Indy to face the Colts).

NFL Week 8 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon
BAL @ TB Bucs Ravens
DEN @ JAX Jaguars Jaguars
CAR @ ATL Falcons Falcons
CHI @ DAL Cowboys Cowboys
MIA @ DET Dolphins Dolphins
ARI @ MIN Vikings Vikings
LV @ NO Raiders Raiders
NE @ NYJ Jets Jets
PIT @ PHI Eagles Eagles
TEN @ HOU Titans Titans
WSH @ IND Colts Commanders
NYG @ SEA Giants Seahawks
SF @ LAR 49ers 49ers
GB @ BUF Bills Bills
CIN @ CLE Bengals Bengals
Record 68-39 61-46

