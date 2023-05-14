The Fantasy Baseball season marches on as we enter Week 7 of the 2023 season. Whether you’re in a points or categories league, the RBI stat is a hot commodity given the offensive explosion thus far. Considering how disappointing some of the stars have been, you likely have a hole or two to fill on your roster and we have you covered. Here are the top RBI targets for Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

*Note: We only look at Week 7 RBI Targets rostered in less than 60% of ESPN Fantasy leagues.

2023 Fantasy Baseball: Top Week 7 RBI Targets

Catcher: MJ Melendez | KC C/OF | 59% Rostered

.214 AVG | 4 HR | 17 RBI | .374 SLG

This one feels cheap considering Melendez was a consensus top-10 catcher in the draft season, but his slow start has plummeted his roster rate. If he’s floating around in free agency in shallower leagues, he’s someone I’d jump all over if desperate for catching help. Despite his brutal start to the season, Melendez is trending up. Over the last week, Melendez holds a solid .269 AVG to go along with a home run and five RBI. Melendez’s underlying numbers suggest an even bigger breakout on the horizon. The 24-year-old ranks 12th among catchers with a .326 xwOBA and eighth with a .452 xSLG. All of his expected ratios look better than his actual ratios, putting a turnaround right around the corner.

Don’t look now, but the Royals found some offense. Over the last two weeks, Kansas City leads the league in both hits and runs. That bodes extremely well for Melendez considering he bats fourth in the lineup. With matchups against the Padres (12th in ERA) and the Brewers (10th in ERA), this isn’t exactly a home-run play. However, with the Royals’ offense showing signs of life Melendez isn’t strictly a Week 7 RBI target. Rather, he could fill out your lineup throughout the summer.

Corner Infield: LaMonte Wade Jr. | SF 1B/OF | 12% Rostered

.260 AVG | 7 HR | 14 RBI | .520 SLG

The Giants locked LaMonte Wade Jr. into an everyday role at first base in recent weeks. The results have been encouraging as he holds a .273 AVG and five RBI over the last week. The San Francisco lineup has mirrored his production, ranking ninth in runs over that span. Wade’s baseball savant page supports his recent stretch. For the season, Wade ranks third among first basemen and seventh overall in xwOBA (.428). Despite strong ratios, Wade could ascend to even greater heights with some good luck considering his actual numbers sit lower than the advanced stats expect.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wade and the Giants face two juicy offensive series next week with matchups against Miami and Philadelphia. For the season, the Marlins rank 20th, and the Phillies rank 24th in team ERA. Although projected matchups with Sandy Alcantara and Zach Wheeler don’t look great on paper, neither star has pitched up to their usual standard this season. Chase the hot bat with Wade as he is a top Week 7 RBI target.

Middle Infielder: Miguel Vargas | LAD 2B/1B | 24% Rostered

.219 AVG | 4 HR | 19 RBI | .430 SLG

While many chased the early production from Dodgers rookie James Outman, fellow rookie Miguel Vargas Vargas may be the LA youngin’ to own. Vargas has the luxury of batting in a loaded Dodgers lineup. They have mashed all season long, ranking fourth in runs scored for the season and second over the last two weeks. Vargas did have a slow start to the season thanks to a broken finger suffered during Spring Training.

However, if the last few games are any indication, Vargas looks fully healthy. He hit two-run homers in back-to-back nights to close out their series with the Brewers last week and appears locked into regular time at second base. Additionally, Vargas has fallen victim to some poor luck as he ranks fourth among second basemen with a .365 xwOBA.

Vargas and the Dodgers face a rough matchup with the stingy Twins early in the week. However, they then get rewarded with a tantalizing four-game series with the Cardinals. St. Louis ranks 23rd in team ERA, setting the table for some massive offensive games from Vargas and the Dodgers.

Outfield: Harrison Bader | NYY OF | 30% Rostered

.400 AVG | 3 HR | 11 RBI | .833 SLG

Despite a slow start from their offense, the Yankees appear to be heating up. They lead the league in runs over the last week which lines up with Bader’s season debut. The former Cardinal seems to be fully embracing life as a Yankee. After Bader mashed during the postseason last year (.333 AVG, five HR, and six RBI), expectations were high before an early injury. Now that he’s finally healthy we may be seeing playoff Bader once more. Take advantage of his role in the heart of the Yankees lineup and consider Harrison Bader a top fantasy baseball RBI target