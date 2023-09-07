Kickers are often overlooked in fantasy football, but they can make or break a week. Getting ready for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season? Well, it's time to talk about which kickers you should put in your fantasy football lineup and which ones you might want to keep on the bench. Kickers can score points for your fantasy football team, so let's break it down simply for you.

Kickers to Start in Week 1:

Jason Myers, SEA (vs LAR)

Jason Myers is a kicker known for his reliability. In the 2022 season, he showcased his exceptional skills by converting an impressive 34 out of 37 field goal attempts and 41 out of 42 extra-point attempts. His ability to consistently kick the ball with both distance and accuracy makes him a highly valuable asset for fantasy football enthusiasts. It's worth noting that last season, he ranked as the third-highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football. Seattle's offensive strategy often leads to field goal attempts. In addition, the Rams' defense, while still formidable, may not pose the same level of challenge as in previous seasons. All these factors point to a strong recommendation to start Jason Myers in Week 1.

Jason Sanders, MIA (@ LAC)

Another compelling option to consider is Jason Sanders of the Miami Dolphins. His performance in 2022 was commendable, with 26 successful field goals out of 32 attempts and 41 out of 44 extra-point attempts. Sanders is particularly accurate when it comes to long-distance kicks, a valuable attribute in fantasy football. In terms of matchup, the Chargers allowed a significant number of points to kickers in the previous season. Additionally, the game is set to take place in an indoor stadium, eliminating any concerns about adverse weather conditions. With the expectation of a high-scoring contest, it's advisable to include Jason Sanders in your starting lineup for Week 1.

Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs MIA)

Cameron Dicker emerges as another kicker worth considering for your Week 1 lineup. In the 2022 season, he displayed his prowess by successfully converting 21 out of 22 field goals and 24 out of 24 extra points. Dicker possesses a powerful leg and boasts impressive accuracy, precisely the qualities desired in a fantasy kicker. The upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins is anticipated to be a high-scoring affair, making it an ideal setting for fantasy points to accumulate. Notably, Dicker had a strong performance against Miami last year, making all three of his field goal attempts and two PATs during their Week 14 encounter. This history of success against the Dolphins further solidifies him as a sound choice for your Week 1 fantasy lineup.

Cameron Dicker has earned the starting kicker job for the Chargers. Earned, not given.⚡️ Dustin Hopkins has been traded to the Cleveland Browns, per Rapoport.#BoltUp pic.twitter.com/o4jM5ZLYTk — Chargers Central (@BoltCentral) August 28, 2023

Start ‘Em: Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ NYG) and Brandon McManus, JAC (@ IND)

Kickers to Sit in Week 1:

Chad Ryland, NE (vs PHI)

Steer clear of Chad Ryland… for now. Yes, Nick Folk had an impressive run with the Patriots in the previous season. However, he was traded away to create an opportunity for 2023 fourth-round draft pick Chad Ryland. The young rookie faces a challenging assignment as he makes his NFL debut against no less than the Eagles. Keep in mind that Philly conceded the fewest fantasy points per game to kickers in the previous season. Furthermore, there's uncertainty about the Patriots' ability to effectively advance the football against this formidable defense.

Jake Elliott, PHI (@ NE)

Jake Elliott experienced a slight downturn in his performance during the 2022 season, converting only 20 out of 23 field goal attempts and 51 out of 53 extra point attempts. Sure, Elliott possesses competence as a kicker, particularly in longer-distance kicks. Still, he did encounter some struggles. When it comes to the New England Patriots' defense, they have historically proven to be stringent in limiting fantasy points for kickers. Given this reality, fantasy football managers should exercise caution and consider alternative kicker choices for Week 1.

Chris Boswell, PIT (vs SF)

Chris Boswell's 2022 season also fell within the realm of mediocrity. He had 20 successful field goals out of 28 attempts, though he did have a perfect 18 out of 18 extra-point attempts. Despite his recognition as a well-established kicker in the league, deploying him in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers could entail some risks. It's important to note that the 49ers displayed a tendency to restrict fantasy point production by kickers in the previous season. Even without the presence of Nick Bosa, the Steelers' offense might grapple with moving the ball effectively against one of the league's formidable defenses. Therefore, it would be advisable to contemplate benching Chris Boswell for this particular matchup in Week 1.

Sit 'em: Riley Patterson, DET (@ KC) and Matt Prater, ARI (@ WAS)

In summary, don't underestimate the importance of kickers in fantasy football. In Week 1 of the 2023 season, you should definitely start Jason Myers, Jason Sanders, and Cameron Dicker. On the flip side, it's probably wise to avoid Chad Ryland, Jake Elliott, and Chris Boswell. Make your kicker choices carefully to start 2023!