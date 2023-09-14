Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is ready to kickoff, and we've got important fantasy football injury report updates for each team as of Thursday morning.

Let's take a look around the NFL to get the injury status of key fantasy football options.

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner, RB (Calf, Limited Wed.)

Conner is dealing with a calf injury that limited his practice participation on Wednesday. Conner is the bellcow back in Arizona, and Keaontay Ingram would be up next if he was forced to miss this week.

Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB (Thigh, Full)

Patterson missed Week 1 with a thigh injury, but he was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and is looking on track to play against the Packers on Sunday. Patterson isn't a fantasy option in Week 2 with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier active.

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews, TE (Quad, Practiced Wed.)

Andrews surprisingly missed Week 1 against the Texans, but returned to practice Wednesday and appears to be ready to make his season debut against the Bengals in Week 2.

Buffalo Bills

No injuries to report

Carolina Panthers

DJ Chark, WR (Hamstring, Practiced Wed.)

The oft-injured deep threat missed Week 1, but practicing is a good sign for his Week 2 availability, and Chark could provide sneaky fantasy football value in a wide-open receiver room.

Chicago Bears

No injuries to report, but WR Chase Claypool may be a healthy scratch after a disastrous Week 1 performance.

Cincinnati Bengals

No injuries to report

Cleveland Browns

No injuries to report

Dallas Cowboys

Brandin Cooks, WR (Knee, DNP Wed.)

Cooks was an estimated DNP on Wednesday, but the Cowboys didn't actually practice. Keep an eye on his practice status Thursday. Michael Gallup is a quality fantasy football Week 2 addition if Cooks misses time with his injury.

Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy, WR (Hamstring, Limited)

It's a positive sign that Jeudy is back on the field practicing, albeit in a limited fashion. Given Jeudy's shaky injury history and the danger of soft-tissue re-injuries, it wouldn't be a surprise if Denver played it safe and kept Jeudy out one more week.

Greg Dulcich, TE (Hamstring, Out)

Dulcich is expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury to the same hamstring that kept him out of seven games last season. Adam Trautman is worth a speculative pickup due to his familiarity with Sean Payton's offense and his newfound lack of target competition at tight end. Dulcich can be dropped in season-long leagues.

Detroit Lions

No injuries to report

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones, RB (Hamstring, DNP Wed.)

Jones left the Week 1 win against Chicago with a hamstring injury and didn't return, and now he's not practicing as of Wednesday. AJ Dillon would be an RB2 against Atlanta this week if Jones is forced to sit, which is looking more and more likely. Jones will likely need to return to practice in some fashion on Thursday to have a chance at suiting up Sunday.

Christian Watson, WR (Hamstring, DNP Wed.)

Watson was seen getting some rehab work in with Green Bay's training staff on the sideline on Wednesday, but he isn't expected to play in Week 2 despite the positive progress.

Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz, TE (Thigh, Limited)

Schultz's was added to the injury report with a thigh injury, but being able to practice in a limited fashion early in the week likely means it won't keep him from missing Week 2.

John Metchie III, WR (Hamstring, Practiced Wed.)

With Noah Brown sent to the IR, there may be an opportunity for Metchie to share snaps with Tank Dell for the Texans. Metchie missed the entire 2022 season as he battled Leukemia, so Week 2 could be his NFL debut if he's able to continue practicing in full throughout the week.

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson, QB (No injury designation)

Richardson left the Week 1 game against Jacksonville early with a bruised knee, but with no injury designation Wednesday he'll be ready to roll for Week 2 in a matchup with the Houston Texans.

Zack Moss, RB (Arm, Practiced Wed.)

Moss could be returning to a starting role, as Deon Jackson struggled mightily in Week 1 as the starting running back and rookie Evan Hull was sent to the IR. Moss should be added in 12-team leagues.

Jacksonville Jaguars

No injuries to report

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, TE (Knee, Practiced Wed.)

Kelce participated in some practice Wednesday, but his status for Sunday is still up in the air. Kelce was a close call in Week 1, and will be 12 days removed from his injury on Sunday. Andy Reid sounds optimistic Kelce can return, but Thursday's practice report will reveal more.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB (Illness, Out Wed.)

Edwards-Helaire was more involved than expected in Week 1 for the Chiefs, getting the starting nod and seven touches for the game. Illness this early in the week rarely keeps players from playing on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers, WR (Concussion, DNP)

Meyers is still in the league's concussion protocols and will need to clear them before Week 2. Check back on his status later in the week.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB (Ankle, Limited)

The Raiders are likely being careful with Garoppolo, who has a lengthy injury history. If it were serious, Garoppolo wouldn't be risking anything by practicing in the middle of the week. Expect him to be active Sunday.

Davante Adams, WR (Foot, DNP Wed.)

The Raiders' passing game is all banged up, but it's not time to panic yet on Adams. This could be more of a veteran rest day, and with Meyers looking questionable, risking Adams at practice Wednesday doesn't make a lot of sense. We don't have a lot of information on this injury as of yet, but Thursday will paint a clearer picture.

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler, RB (Ankle, Personal DNP Wed.)

Ekeler has an ankle injury that could sideline him this weekend, making Joshua Kelley a priority add across all fantasy leagues. Ekeler is also dealing with the death of his agent, another reason for his absence on Wednesday. Keep a close eye on Ekeler's status Thursday, as he seems truly questionable to play at this point.

Los Angeles Rams

No injuries to report

Miami Dolphins

Raheem Mostert, RB (Knee, DNP Wed.)

Mostert was added to the injury report, but the severity of this injury is unknown at the moment. Mostert was Miami's clear lead back in Week 1, with De'Von Achane inactive. Given Mostert's injury history, this is worth monitoring closely.

Jaylen Waddle, WR (Oblique, Limited)

Waddle was limited prior to Week 1 with the same injury, so this is likely just cautionary maintenance more than anything that will keep Waddle out of action. He should be good to go for Week 2.

De'Von Achane, RB (Shoulder, Full)

Achane was inactive in Week 1, but it's looking like he'll have a chance to be on the roster and make his debut in Week 2 as his shoulder isn't limiting his practice availability this week. If Achane somehow slipped into the free-agent pool, go get him.

Minnesota Vikings

No injuries to report

New England Patriots

Kayshon Boutte, WR (Hamstring, Limited)

Boutte surprisingly played a lot of snaps for New England in Week 1, but a new hamstring injury might limit his availability this week. Boutte isn't worth rostering in fantasy football at the moment, with DeVante Parker set to return soon.

DeVante Parker (Knee, Limited)

Parker is trending in the right direction after missing Week 1, but good luck getting a clear picture of his availability before Sunday knowing Bill Belichick. Parker is a worthwhile bench stash as the potential WR1 for New England.

New Orleans Saints

No injuries to report

New York Giants

Graham Gano, K (Limited, Ankle)

Run for the hills whenever you see a lower body injury to a kicker. Gano has a good matchup with Arizona this week, but it's not worth the headache of a potential late scratch. Grab another kicker and sleep well.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR (Knee, Limited)

Robinson is working his way back form last year's ACL injury, so the Giants will likely take this one slow. Until he returns to multiple full practices, Robinson can be left on the waiver wire considering New York's muddy fantasy football target tree.

Darren Waller, TE (Hamstring, Rest day)

Wednesday was a planned rest day for Waller, but after playing in Week 1 with his hamstring issue, there's no reason to think he won't suit up in Week 2 against Arizona.

New York Jets

Breece Hall, RB (Knee, Limited)

No reason to be alarmed here, as Hall will likely be listed as limited in practices for the next few weeks and suited up after having the same designation last week.

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Gainwell, RB (Ribs, OUT)

Gainwell will miss Thursday Night Football with a ribs injury. De'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny should handle the majority of carries, with Boston Scott mixing in as well. Swift is the best fantasy football option, as Penny was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson, WR (Hamstring, OUT)

Johnson is expected to miss up to four weeks, opening the door for speedster Calvin Austin and veteran Allen Robinson to become viable fantasy football options moving forward.

San Francisco 49ers

No injuries to report

Seattle Seahawks

No injuries to report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No injuries to report

Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins, WR (Ankle, DNP Wed.)

This may be more of a rest day for the veteran wide receiver, but it's worth checking up on his status Thursday. Hopkins immediately became Ryan Tannehill's No. 1 target in Week 1.

Washington Commanders