Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and it's time to make some tough decisions for your fantasy football team. As always, we are here to help you make those difficult roster decisions. In this article, we will identify and discuss four wide receivers to start and three to sit in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 8

Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs PHI)

“Scary Terry” McLaurin had an impressive performance last week. He has now performed really well in two consecutive games and in three of his last four. McLaurin has put up good numbers in five of his last six games, establishing a consistently reliable performance. This week, he faces the Eagles, a team that he had a standout game against in Week 4. Remember that he racked up 86 yards in that matchup. Philadelphia has currently allowed the fifth-highest yardage to receivers. Additionally, they utilize man coverage more often than the league average, and McLaurin has excelled against man coverage. In fact, he currently ranks ninth in the NFL in yards against it.

Zay Flowers, BAL (@ ARI)

In Week 7's victory against Detroit, Zay Flowers managed to secure four receptions out of the six passes thrown his way, accumulating a total of 75 yards. The distribution of targets among Baltimore's players was evenly spread. Flowers was among the three players targeted either six or seven times. Within this group, Flowers stood out for his efficiency, largely attributed to his impressive 48-yard catch-and-run during the Ravens' initial offensive drive of the game. Notably, this marks the third time in his first seven NFL games that he has exceeded 70 receiving yards. Flowers has thrived when facing zone coverage but struggled against man coverage. Fortunately, he's up against the Cardinals this week. That's a team that predominantly employs zone coverage on over 80 percent of their plays, exceeding the league average.

Nico Collins, HOU (@ CAR)

The Panthers have encountered difficulties when facing opposing No. 1 wide receivers throughout the majority of this season. We anticipate this trend will persist in Week 8 when they take on Nico Collins. Beginning in Week 2, we've witnessed a series of dominant performances against Carolina's secondary. Notable examples include Chris Olave, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson, Josh Reynolds, and Tyreek Hill. As such, Collins is poised to continue this trend, having already achieved at least 12.0 PPR points in four out of six games this season.

George Pickens, PIT (vs JAC)

We initially believed that Diontae Johnson's return from his hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Rams might pose a challenge for Pickens. However, Pickens continued to shine. He secured five receptions for 107 yards on eight targets. He has now clearly established himself as a rising star in his second NFL season. Next up for him is the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. They have allowed nine different receivers to earn at least 12.7 PPR points this season. As such, it's a prime opportunity for Pickens to deliver another strong performance.

Start ‘Em: Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ NYG) and Josh Palmer, LAC (vs CHI)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 8

Tee Higgins, CIN (@ SF)

Tee Higgins has had one standout game this season but has scored fewer than five fantasy football points in all other outings. Although he's expected to return to form after a bye week, he faces a challenging matchup against the 49ers. San Francisco is known for its ability to pressure the quarterback and their strong defense against receivers. Additionally, the 49ers primarily use zone coverage. This has been a weakness for Higgins this season. Given the matchup, it's advisable to adopt a wait-and-see approach this week. This is especially true considering there are no byes.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins back at work together after the Bye week. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/HtUx5njjYS — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 23, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs ATL)

DeAndre Hopkins has had an inconsistent season. He has averaged fewer than 11 fantasy football points per game. He has had three games in double digits, but only one exceeded 14 points. In three games, he has scored eight points or fewer. Facing the Atlanta Falcons, it's wise to explore other options. Keep in mind that they have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They also employ man coverage more often than the league average.

Amari Cooper, CLE (@ SEA)

Amari Cooper has struggled in recent games without his primary quarterback, Deshaun Watson. He has had only one noteworthy reception in his last three games. With PJ Walker starting for the Browns against Seattle, Cooper's fantasy football value is limited. This makes him a subpar option, likely no better than a No. 3 fantasy football receiver in most leagues.

Sit 'em: Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs KC) and Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs CLE)

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season presents some tough decisions for fantasy football managers. However, by starting Terry McLaurin, ZayFlowers, and Nico Collins, you can give yourself the best chance to win. Remember to always check the latest injury reports and matchups before making your final decisions.