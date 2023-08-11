Netherlands coach Andries Jonker has blasted the VAR officials for being unable to do their job properly. However, he has credited Spain for their win and believes that they won deservedly. In a news-packed FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final, Spain overcame the Netherlands by a scoreline of 2-1.

The big moment in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final came in the 63rd minute when the referee Stephanie Frappart initially awarded the Dutch a penalty. However, she canceled her initial award, much to the anger of the Netherlands fans. Eventually, Spain held out to a 2-1 win and progressed to the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals.

Jonker's side had a fantastic chance to level the scoreline with a 63rd-minute penalty. She also issued a yellow card to the Spanish defender Irene Paredes for an aggressive push on Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn. As the Orange Army was about to erupt in a potential match-changing equalizer, VAR officials intervened.

Frappart headed over to the cameras and changed her decision immediately. She also canceled Paredes' yellow card and gave a free kick against the Netherlands. However, Jonker wasn't amused by VAR's performance in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final. He believes Frappart should have given the penalty after looking at the footage.

Jonker said that initially, he didn't think it was a penalty, but the footage proved him otherwise. Speaking in the post-match interview, the Dutch coach said, “I saw the replay just now, and it should have been a penalty after all. But it still doesn’t mean that Spain didn’t win deservedly.’’