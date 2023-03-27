The 2023 Final Four is set, and it’s a historic field with a bunch of newcomers. While UConn is no stranger to this stage, Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic will be making their debuts. This has been an NCAA Tournament full of upsets, with zero No. 1 seeds even making it to the Elite Eight. And with the Final Four now coming up this weekend, it’s time to get some special gear courtesy of Fanatics and BreakingT.

UConn

UConn has romped through the tournament thus far, winning every game by at least 15 points and three of them by over 20 points. That includes the Elite Eight destruction of Gonzaga by 28 points. The fourth-seeded Huskies are the favorite to win the national championship.

Miami

Miami will be making their Final Four debut after taking down second-seeded Texas in the Elite Eight. The Hurricanes made a furious comeback in the second half after going down 13 points. This came after an upset of top-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16.

San Diego State

San Diego State is making their first trip to this high-profile stage thanks to a wild Elite Eight win over Creighton. The Aztecs earned a hard-fought 57-56 win thanks to a last-second free throw after a controversial call. San Diego State upset top-seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16.

Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic is a 9-seed, but they boast a 35-3 record on the season. The Owls upset third-seeded Kansas State in the Elite Eight after taking down fourth-seeded Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

