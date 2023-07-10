At the Home Run Derby, the big-time bashers appropriately get all of the attention and adulation. However, fans could not be captivated without the men behind these star sluggers. The pitchers.

A thankless but crucial job, the pitchers at this spectacle are often only vaguely recognized as members of a team's coaching staff. Let's change that and put some shine on these unheralded hurlers ahead of Monday's annual power showcase, via USA Today Sports.

2023 Home Run Derby Pitchers

Unlike the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, top MLB stars willingly and repeatedly decide to do battle in the Home Run Derby. 2023's iteration is no different. Mookie Betts is riding high coming into the event with 26 dingers at the All-Star break. He will look to continue that momentum Monday night against his pitcher of choice, Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.

Another big name, both because of his own noteworthy accomplishments and his Hall of Fame lineage, Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will trust his manager John Schneider to deal him some good meatballs to crush. The skipper pitched for the 24-year-old during his 2019 runner-up showing.

The man who beat Guerrero Jr. that year, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, is tugging at the heartstrings of all youth baseball coaches with his pitcher pick for the 2023 Derby- his former travel coach Mike Friedland. The longtime connection could be the magic formula the Polar Bear needs to capture his third Home Run Derby crown, which would tie him with Ken Griffey Jr. for most all-time. Another Seattle Mariners favorite looks to stand in his way, though. Again.

Julio Rodriguez is having a down sophomore season, hitting .249 with 13 home runs while slugging .411, but the overwhelming support he is likely to receive in his home stadium T-Mobile Park could carry him through a tough bracket. So too could his pitcher- friend Franmy Pena.

Former catcher and current major league field coordinator Tomas Francisco will deal on the mound for Randy Arozarena. Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley will help out Adolis Garcia and Chicago White Sox bullpen coach Luis Sierra will go for Luis Robert Jr.

The sentimental moment of the night, though, figures to be when Baltimore Orioles young catcher Adley Rutschman will step into the batter's box against father Randy Rutschman. Whoever emerges victorious in the 2023 Home Run Derby will surely owe a lot to these trusted pitchers.