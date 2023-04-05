The Masters is finally here and the PGA tour will be combining with LIV tour players for the event this year. Check out our golf odds series as we hangout a Phil Mickelson prediction and pick.

Phil Mickelson is no stranger to Augusta National. He has played in multiple Masters tournaments, and has won three of them. He is making his first Masters tournament since 2021, but it is not as if he has not been playing golf. As everyone knows, he joined the LIV tour for a whole bunch of money. Mickelson is chasing his fourth green jacket at Augusta this weekend.

Mickelson tees off at 12:24 ET Thursday.

2023 Phil Mickelson Masters Tournaments Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Phil Mickelson Masters Tournament Odds

Make the Cut: +100

Miss the Cut: -128

Top 40: +125

Top 30: +270

Top 20: +650

Top 10: +1300

Top 5: +3300

Winner: +28000

Why Phil Mickelson Will Succeed at the Masters

Mickelson has won three green jackets already. His latest win on tour came in 2021 when he took home the PGA Championship. Winning that event made him the oldest major championship winner in history. He was 50 years old when he won that and he proved that he can still play at a high level given his age. He needs to find a way to get back to that level of play if he wants to make the cut and be competitive at Augusta.

Mickelson, as mentioned before, has been successful at Augusta multiple times. He has won three green jackets along with multiple high finishes. In 29 starts at the Masters, Mickelson has made 26 cuts. Of those cuts, Mickelson has had 15 top 10 finishes. This means that Mickelson has finished in the top 10 in more than half of his starts at the Masters. He knows the course and what it takes to have good rounds. If he can go back to playing at that level, just for one weekend, he might shock some people with his play.

Why Phil Mickelson Will Not Succeed at the Masters

Phil Mickelson made his LIV tour debut in 2022, but has not had much success. In 2022, he played in seve LIV tour events. His best finish in 2022 was eighth place in Chicago. However, after that, Mickelson only has one top 30 finish. The LIV tour does not have a lot of players participating in each event, so Mickelson is constantly finishing bottom of the pack. It is worth mentioning that LIV does not do cuts. 2023 has been no different for the three time Masters winner. His best finish is 27th place in the three events he has played. In the other two events, he finished 32nd and 41st.

Mickelson is getting older and his age is beginning to show. Augusta is one of the harder courses to play and if Mickelson is not at the top of his game, he is going to finish at the bottom of the field.

Final Phil Mickelson Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick

Phil Mickelson was once one of the best golfers in the world. He has fallen off since then, but he has the ability to play well. Will Mickelson win the Masters this year? No probably not. However, with his history, it would not be surprising to see him make the cut. If he plays well, expect to see Mickelson through the weekend.

Final Phil Mickelson Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick: Make the Cut +100