The Masters is the best weekend in golf, and Tiger Woods has won the event five times. Check out our golf odds series as we hand out a Tiger Woods prediction and pick for the Masters!

Tiger Woods has won the Masters tournament five times with his latest victory coming in 2019. This season, Tiger has played in just one event, the Genesis Invitational. In that event, Tiger finished one under and tied for 45th place. Since the 2020/2021 season, Tiger has only played in seven events. However, he always finds a way to play in the Masters and be a competitive participant in the event.

Tiger tees off at 10:18 AM ET Thursday morning!

2023 Tiger Woods Masters Tournament Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Tiger Woods Masters Tournament Odds

Make the Cut: -192

Miss the Cut: +150

Top 40: -175

Top 30: +110

Top 20: +210

Top 10: +700

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Top 5: +1100

Winner: +7000

Why Tiger Woods Will Succeed at the Masters

The short answer is because he is Tiger Woods. When it comes to Augusta, Tiger is one of the best golfers to ever step foot on the course. He has won five green jackets in his career. In two of the last three Masters tournaments he has played in, Tiger has finished under par. He has made the cut in all three of those tournaments as well. Tiger plays his best at Augusta and always seems to come ready to compete. He will have to play his best this weekend if he wants to compete with the rest of the field.

Tiger has played in one event this season, the Genesis Invitational. He made the cut in that event and shot one under par. He shot two under in the first round and a very good four under in the third round. At Riviera, Tiger showed everyone that he still has what it takes. If he can limit some of the mistakes he made, he will have success at Augusta.

Why Tiger Woods Will Not Succeed at the Masters

The only thing holding Tiger back will be his injuries. He is dealing with a lot of issues, especially after the terrible car accident he had in 2021. When watching him, you can see he still walks with a slight limp, and that right leg is still bothering him quite a bit. Hopefully he was able to keep his pain under control since the Genesis Invitational, but his injuries are something to keep an eye on.

One thing Tiger struggled with during the Genesis Invitational is his driving. He found just 50 percent of fairways during his four rounds at the event. At Augusta, the rough is a little bit thicker than usual. If he spends most of his time in the rough or the bunkers, he will not have success at this event. Tiger also hit less than 60 percent of greens in regulation. He will need to find the fairway and have some of his best approach shots if he wants to be competitive at the Masters.

Final Tiger Woods Prediction and Pick

Tiger will always come ready to play at the Masters. However, do not expect him to come in and win the whole thing. If Tiger makes the cut, however, expect him to play well on the weekend. Top 10 and top 20 may be a little out of his reach, though. The best bet for Tiger Woods is for him to finish within the top 40.

Final Tiger Woods Prediction and Pick: Top 40 (-175)