The Major League Baseball draft will happen this week, and there is a lot of anticipation. We are here to share our MLB odds series by making a No. 2 overall pick prediction and pick for the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Washington Nationals hold the second pick in the MLB Draft. Significantly, they have more needs than the Pittsburgh Pirates, who hold the first pick. But they may just go after the best pick available. Furthermore, they have the 18th-ranked farm system, so they need to strike gold with this pick. This team has seen a large drop to the bottom since they won the World Series in 2019. Somehow, they have lost all stars Juan Soto, Max Scherzer, Treat Turner, and Anthony Rendon in a three-year span. Stephen Strasburg cannot stay healthy. Sadly, Patrick Corbin has regressed. The Nats need to start replacing all that talent. Consequently, the wrong pick might set them back further.

Here are the No. 2 Overall Pick MLB Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Draft Odds: No. 2 Overall Pick Odds

Paul Skenes: +270

Dylan Crews: +200

Wyatt Langford: +3000

Max Clark: +3000

Walter Jenkins: +5000

Jacob Wilson: +11,000

Why Paul Skenes Should Be The No. 2 Overall Pick

If the Pirates decide to pick Crews, then Skenes should be the top pick here. Remember, Strasburg is their best pitcher, and he cannot stay healthy. Skenes can be the eventual replacement for him down the line. Significantly, he went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA over 19 starts this season for LSU. Skenes also won the College World Series award for Most Outstanding Player. Therefore, he has all the potential to become an elite pitcher.

Why Dylan Crews Should Be The No. 2 Overall Pick

If the Pirates decide to pick Skenes, Crews can be a good value for the Nationals. Ultimately, he is one of the best options in the draft. Crews has the ability to clobber the ball to all sides of the field. Thus, it is impossible to shift against him. Crews reached base in all games this season and finished his career by reaching safely in 75 straight games. Therefore, the Nationals cannot go wrong.

Why Wyatt Langford Should Be The No. 2 Overall Pick

If the Pirates select Skenes or Crews, Langford can be an option. Remember, the Nats do not have to draft Skenes or Crews. They might wish for another option. Thus, this is where Langford comes in. He hit .373 with 21 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 83 runs with a .498 on-base percentage. Moreover, he finished his collegiate career with a batting average of .363, 47 home runs, and 120 RBIs. The Nats have not looked the same since Soto left, and even more so without Bryce Harper patrolling center field. Thus, Langford can become the long-awaited replacement for both.

Why Max Clark Should Be The No. 2 Overall Pick

Clark is another possibility for the Nationals. Ultimately, he has five-tool potential. Many scouts have compared him to Jarred Kelenic of the Seattle Mariners, thanks to his ability to hit for power from the left side. Likewise, he showed how good he could be in his senior year of high school by batting .646 with six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 45 runs. Clark earned the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year award.

Why Walter Jenkins Should Be The No. 2 Overall Pick

Jenkins is another high school prospect that can make waves. Yet, there are plenty of questions about him given his injury history. Jenkins has already had a broken hamate bone and hip surgery. However, he is only 18 years old and the sky is the limit for him. If Jenkins can stay healthy, he can be a monster in the middle of the lineup for any team that drafts him.

Why Jacob Wilson Should Be The No. 2 Overall Pick

Wilson is the son of former MLB shortstop Jack Wilson. Ultimately, it might be a reach to take him with the second pick. But stranger things have happpened. Therefore, the Nats could surprise people by making this pick. Wilson hit .412 with six home runs, 61 RBIs, and 41 runs in 49 games for the Grand Canyon this season. He is someone to keep an eye on.

Final No. 2 Overall Prediction & Pick

The Nationals have plenty of options in making their pick. However, there seems to be more pressure on them than there is on the Pirates. The Nationals must get this pick right. Therefore, the best selection for them to make is to take Skenes with the second pick of the draft to guarantee themselves the best pitcher in this draft.

Final No. 2 Overall Prediction & Pick: Paul Skenes: +270