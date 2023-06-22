It's time for the NBA Draft and there are a lot of eyes on Bilal Coulibaly and where he will go. We are here to share our NBA odds series, and make a Bilal Coulibaly draft position over-under prediction and pick.

Coulibaly is someone lots of people are talking about. Now, we get to see which team picks him up. Most people know Coulibaly as the other guy from France that will make it in the NBA this year. Ultimately, his teammate Victor Wembanyama will be the undisputed number one draft pick. But Coulibaly had a solid season in his own right. Significantly, he averaged 10.9 points per game, as well as 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. It was a year of two different seasons, as this was a promotion after averaging 21.9 points per game with a lower-level team.

But now the 6-foot-7 small forward has declared himself for the NBA. Moreover, he will be ready to play for whoever drafts him. But where will he land? The question of Coulibaly's draft position will vary on what the teams drafting need and how much they value him. We are here to take a look.

Here are the 2023 NBA Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bilal Coulibaly Draft Position Odds

Over 11.5: -102

Under 11.5: -130

Why Bilal Coulibaly Will Get Drafted Before the 12th Pick

There is a good chance Coulibaly gets picked in the eighth, ninth, 10th, or 11th slots. First, we have to look at the needs of the teams picking before. The Orlando Magic have the luxury of two picks within the first 11 picks (sixth and 11th). Therefore, they must have the ability to take Coulibaly with the 11th pick after selecting the first priority on their list. The Magic may end up grabbing guard Ausar Thompson as he is a promising wing that offers great shooting and someone that cuts to the ball quickly. Then, once the pendulum swings back to them, they might take Coulibaly with the 11th pick to grab some position diversity on the floor. Coulibaly would make a great teammate for the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paulo Banchero, who is the leader of the Magic.

But if the Magic do not draft Coulibaly, there are a few other teams that might. Ultimately, the Indiana Pacers will likely go after 6-foot-8 forward Jarace Walker if he is available because he offers the most physicality, which is what they need. They will also want to play him with current star Myles Turner.

The Washington Wizards have the eighth pick but might go in a different direction. Significantly, they have begun a complete tear down of their team. The Wizards also already have a similar player in Kyle Kuzma so they might be reluctant to go after Coulibaly. Therefore, they might grab Anthony Blach, a two-way guard, because it is someone that might fit their needs.

The team that is most likely to pick Coulibaly are the Utah Jazz. Ultimately, they might draft Coulibaly with the ninth selection because he offers the grit and physicality they are searching for.

The Dallas Mavericks also might grab him because they are looking for a slightly bigger player to pair with Kyrie Irving and Luca Doncic. Also, they do not need a scoring machine as they have those two for that role.

Coulibaly will get drafted before the 12th pick because there are three teams picking between the sixth and 12th spots that have a need for what he brings. Additionally, some of these teams already have high-profile scorers and are searching for other skills.

Why Bilal Coulibaly Will Get Not Drafted Before the 12th Pick

This is a talent-heavy draft. Thus, Coulibaly might not get the selection before the 12th pick. Teams also want a player that can make an impact right away. Can Coulibaly be that guy?

The biggest negative against Coulibaly is that he does not score much. Likewise, his numbers next to Wembanyama this past season did not inspire the most confidence. Why would any team draft a player within the first 11 picks that will only give them 11 points per game? There is a lot to consider, and some of these teams must evaluate this as the drat inches closer.

Coulibaly will not go before the 12th pick because his potential is not greater than his output. Therefore, expect to see him fall to at least 13th, and maybe the 16th pick.

Final Bilal Coulibaly Draft Position Prediction & Pick

There is so much to account for. However, Coulibaly is not a star that can turn a team around. He is going to be a supporting player. Therefore, expect his draft position to slide.

Final Bilal Coulibaly Draft Position Prediction & Pick: Over 11.5: -102