The NBA Draft is Thursday and while many of the players who will be going in the top picks seem to be a foregone conclusion, there are still going to be sleepers in the Top 10. It is now time to continue our NBA Draft odds series with a sleepers to be drafted in the top prediction and pick.

Victor Wembanya is expected to be the top pick in the draft on Thursday. He will be followed by Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller at the second and third picks. After that should be a combination of the Thompson twins, Cam Whimore, and Anthony Black. Still, that is just seven picks, and with three more left in the first round, there is bound to be a sleeper to pop in there.

Kobe Bufkin is the favorite out of the group to slide into the top ten according to Fan Duel. The guard out of Michigan is quick and explosive with many teams starting to show some interest in him. Bilal Coulibaly out of France is another option. He is a teammate of projected top pick Victor Wembanya but could be a star in his own right. The Freshman center Derreck Lively II out of Duke could be the best center in the draft outside of Victor Wembanya, and a team looking for a big man could easily snag him in the top ten. Grady Dick, Cason Wallace, and Jalen Hood-Schifino round out the top options for the sleeper inside the top ten. It is time to make a prediction on which of these men will be a sleeper to get into the Top Ten of the NBA Draft.

Here are the NBA Draft Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Draft Odds: Top Ten Pick

Kobe Bufkin +210

Bilal Coulibaly +210

Dereck Lively II +220

Gradey Dick +300

Cason Wallace +340

Jalen Hood-Schifino +1500

*Watch NBA Draft LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Kobe Bufkin

Kobe Bufkin was not widely regarded as a lottery pick, but recently has been. He is a shifty guard, similar to former Michigan player Jordan Poole. Bufkin is a solid decision-maker who is great on the pick and roll. He still is young though, and will need to put some size on himself to succeed at the next level. He did not measure well at the combine, and that could hurt his stock. Still, the same could be said for a lot of these prospects. While Bufkin has a lot of positives, he is not a great shooter as of yet. While he did not shoot great off the dribble, he can get to the rim. Furthermore, he is a solid defender that could be ready to play on day one.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Anthony Black is gone at the eighth pick, Bufkin could be the pick. He would fit in well to attempt to replace Bradley Beal. Bufkin is an upside player that will be playing well on both ends of the floor in the years to come. The Jazz is also an option at pick number nine. If the Jazz are looking for a polished player that could turn into a start, this will be the pick.

NBA Draft Sleeper Prediction and Pick: Kobe Bufkin Goes Number Eight to the Wizards +210

Bilal Coulibaly

Bilal Coulibaly came into the draft simply known as the teammate of Victor Wembanya. Now, he has made a name for himself. At 6'8″ and with a massive wingspan, Coulibaly is set to become a star in the NBA. He is going to be an elite defender in the NBA and already has explosive finishes at the rim. He gets to the rim with ease, even at such a young age. Coulibaly also is already showing signs of good ball movement and will turn into a threat on both sides of the court. He is not the most proven shooter, but that will change. He also made mistakes in the pain, but good coaching will improve that as well.

The Jazz will be a great fit for Coulibaly. The franchise was much better than expected last year and could be on the verge of making a playoff push. Coulibaly is the type of player that if he develops quickly will push that over the edge. The Jazz is also the type of franchise that will give him room to develop. He would be a great fit with the Jazz and could easily hear his name picked at number nine.

NBA Draft Sleeper Prediction and Pick: Bilal Coulibaly Goes Number Nine to the Jazz +210

Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick is one of the top shooters in this draft. He can make almost any type of shot, is great on transition, and is a stud playmaker. Dick is a top-quality passer who is a top-quality athlete. He is also a great hustler and requires constant attention from the defense. On defense, he has a high motor. He is not the best defender yet, and like Bufkin, will need to add some size to his frame, but that will come with time.

If the Jazz decides they want a guard, Dick is a great fit here. This would add to the solid accumulation of players that the Jazz have that can spread the floor. It is also the safer pick. Coulibaly is much more of a boom or bust potential, while Dick is closer to a known commodity. Even more, there is the chance Coulibaly could slide and the Jazz could end up getting both. Dick will not be there when the Jazz select again. While it would be a small profit, taking both Coulibaly and Dick in the top ten could net two wins, but easily could hit one with this Jazz pick.

NBA Draft Sleeper Prediction and Pick: Gradey Dick Goes Number Nine to the Jazz +300

Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace is a top ten quality point guard. First, he is a solid defender, and he uses both length and fundamentals to be a pain for offensive players. He was great at stealing the ball in college and even has some highlight-level blocks. As a shooter, he has a quick release and good range. He is someone who takes care of the ball and can drive to the rim. There are two options for Wallace. First, the Wizards fall in love with him and reach for him at eight. Second, the Mavericks trade out of the ten spots to a team like the Raptors who could use him to replace Fred VanVleet. The second is much more likely, but that still places him in the top ten.

NBA Draft Sleeper Prediction and Pick: Cason Wallace goes Number Ten +340