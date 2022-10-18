2023 NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic favored to steal the crown from Nikola Jokic

With the 2022-23 NBA season about to tip off Tuesday night, there is no better time than to showcase the 2023 NBA MVP odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

For the last two years, Nikola Jokic has done wonders for the Denver Nuggets. So much so that he was named NBA MVP for back-to-back seasons. Jokic more than deserves the honor as the Nuggets would be nothing without him. The Serbian native has helped the Nuggets be one of the top teams in the Western Conference since his debut in 2014.

Jokic can do it all. He’s 6-foot-11 with the ability to pass the ball like Steve Nash. He can rebound like Joel Embiid and he can shoot like Dirk Nowitzki. That type of ability is rare to see and he has put it all together the last two seasons, earning the honor of MVP.

However, a young man named Luka Doncic is on the rise and after his performance last season and during the playoffs, he comes in as the MVP favorite. Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals where he upset the Phoenix Suns but fell short to the champions. We all saw the beast that Doncic turned into during the playoffs and there is no doubt that he will be in consideration for the award.

Let’s take a look at the 2023 NBA odds for MVP, brought to you by FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023 MVP Odds

Luka Doncic: +500

Joel Embiid: +600

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700

Nikola Jokic: +1000

Kevin Durant: +1000

Ja Morant: +1300

One of these six players should take home the award. Because of where the odds are at, you can put 100$ down on the top five to win and still come out as even no matter what. If you are looking to make some cash at the end of the season, this is a great prop bet to get started with.

The Mavericks added Christian Wood to the roster this past offseason and have a well-balanced team heading into the year. Dallas is coming off a great run last year and expects Doncic to lead the way once again. Luka averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists during the regular season and then 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists during the postseason. He’s improved every year and all signs point toward him improving once again. If he puts up around 30 points per game then he should take home the award.

Embiid is coming off his best season as a pro and deserves a lot of attention as well. What will make this season special is that there is no clear-cut favorite to win the award. Embiid and Jokic are the top two centers in the game by far and their stats prove it. Between those two, and Doncic and Giannis, it’s going to be hard to choose based on stats. They will all put up great numbers, but the one who really leads the team to the better record might take it. With that said, don’t be shocked if Giannis wins his second MVP with Middleton coming back to help with their run. The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals according to FanDuel.

Kevin Durant and Ja Morant are certainly two of the better players in the league. Durant has proven to be one of the best players ever when healthy. Morant is turning into a superstar in front of our eyes and will certainly be an MVP candidate for years to come. Their odds are a bit of a reach to win just because of the four men ahead of them. However, it is very possible for one of those two to steal the honor.