The 2023 NBA Playoffs are upon us, and it’s high time to represent your team the right way. They put in the blood, sweat, and tears during the season to make it to the post-season; now it’s your turn to do your part and show your support by bleeding their colors. And let’s be honest, would we have it any other way?
While there is never really a bad time to sport your team spirit year-round, it’s overly crucial to do so, especially in season. Add in making it to the playoffs, and it says, “everyone, look how awesome our team is.” While you may be decked out in team gear from head to toe, you can never really have too much, can you?
2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference merch by Fanatics
Fanatics has released their officially licensed 2023 NBA Playoffs Team gear just in time to help you show off your team colors the right way. Check out the teams representing the Eastern Conference, and be sure to snag your NBA playoffs merch before it disappears today!
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division winners, the Boston Celtics, have quite the team gear spread on Fanatics. Here are the best options.
New Era 2023 NBA Playoffs Merch 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat – Green
Atlantic Division Champions Locker Room T-Shirt – Kelly Green
Boston Celtics Nike 2023 NBA Playoffs Mantra T-Shirt – Black
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee fans, your Bucks got the works with a wide array of NBA playoffs merch. Celebrate the Central Division winners and grab your gear today — and don’t forget to Fear the Deer!
’47 2023 NBA Playoffs Merch Clean Up Adjustable Hat – Hunter Green
2023 Central Division Champions Locker Room T-Shirt – Hunter Green
Bucks Nike 2023 NBA Playoffs Merch Mantra T-Shirt – Hunter Green
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn, you guys got a couple of different options to sport for your NBA playoffs merch. Here they are.
Fanatics Branded 2023 NBA Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black
Fanatics Branded 2023 NBA Playoffs Merch Starter T-Shirt – Black
Cleveland Cavaliers
Fanatics has a larger array of Playoffs team gear for you, Cavs Nation. Here are our favorite picks.
New Era 2023 NBA Playoffs Arch 9FIFTY Snapback Hat – Black
Cavs Nike 2023 NBA Playoffs Mantra T-Shirt – Black
Fanatics Branded 2023 NBA Playoffs Starter T-Shirt – Garnet
Miami Heat
2023 Southeast Divison Champs, Miami Heat, here is your Fanatics NBA playoffs merch.
Southeast Division Champions 2023 Locker Room T-Shirt – Black
New York Knicks
Knicks fans, be sure to grab your orange and blue Fanatics postseason playoff gear. Here are our picks.
Knicks ’47 2023 NBA Playoffs Clean Up Adjustable Hat – Blue
Fanatics Branded 2023 NBA Playoffs Merch Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black
Knicks Fanatics Branded 2023 NBA Playoffs Starter T-Shirt – Royal
Atlanta Hawks
ATL, make sure to rep your city and pick up your solo shirt design before it’s too late.
