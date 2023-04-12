The 2023 NBA Playoffs are upon us, and it’s high time to represent your team the right way. They put in the blood, sweat, and tears during the season to make it to the postseason; now it’s your turn to do your part and show your support by bleeding their colors. And let’s be honest, would we have it any other way?

While there is never really a bad time to sport your team spirit year-round, it’s overly crucial to do so, especially in season. Add in making it to the playoffs, and it says, “everyone, look how awesome our team is.” While you may be decked out in team gear from head to toe, you can never really have too much, can you?

2023 NBA Playoffs merch by Fanatics

Fanatics has released their officially licensed  2023 NBA Playoffs Team gear just in time to help you show off your team colors the right way.  Check out the teams representing the Western Conference, and be sure to snag your NBA Playoffs merch before it disappears today!

Golden State Warriors

Warriors fans, Fanatics has released two versions of officially licensed gear for you to sport this postseason — grab ’em both!

Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black

Fanatics Warriors 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs black t-shirt on a white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Playoffs Starter T-Shirt – Royal

Fanatics Warriors 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs royal blue t-shirt on a white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Los Angeles Lakers

LA fans, you guys have a solo shirt design, so make sure to grab yours, as they will more than likely sell out quickly!

Lakers Fanatics Branded 2023 NBA Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black

Lakers Fanatics Branded 2023 NBA Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt - Black shirt on a white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets fans, Fanatics decided to go all-in on your team’s NBA playoff merchandise with seven different options. Here are our favorite picks.

New Era 2023 NBA Playoffs 9FIFTY Snapback – Navy

Fanatics Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs snap-back hat in navy on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black

Fanatics Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs t-shirt in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

 

Playoffs Mantra T-Shirt – Black

Fanatics Nuggets 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs t-shirt in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Los Angeles Clippers

LAC — snag your solo style Jump Ball T-Shirt before they run out!

Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black

 

Fanatics LA Clippers 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs t-shirt in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

 

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Nation, you have a few great options to choose from on the Fanatics website. Here are the best for your team gear.

Grizzlies ’47 2023 NBA Playoffs

Fanatics 2023 NBA playoff merch - Grizzlies hat in navy on white background.

Buy Here:  $35.99

Southwest Division Champions Locker Room T-Shirt – Navy

Fanatics Grizzlies 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs t-shirt in navy on white background.

Buy Here:  $39.99

Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black

Fanatics Grizzlies 2023 NBA playoff merch - Jump ball t-shirt in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix, you guys need to snag your NBA playoff merch featuring this impressive ball cap and shirt combo!

Suns ’47 2023 NBA Playoffs

Fanatics Phoenix Suns 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs hat in purple on a white background.

Buy Here:  $35.99

Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt – Black

Fanatics Phoenix Suns 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs t-shirt in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Sacramento Kings

Kings fans, here’s your team gear — with four different looks to rock, make sure to pick yours up and represent that black and purple for this momentous return to the playoffs after 16 long years.

New Era 2023 NBA Playoffs 9FIFTY Snapback – Navy


Fanatics Sacramento Kings 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs ballcap in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Playoffs Mantra T-Shirt – Black

Fanatics Sacramento Kings Mantra 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs t-shirt in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $30.00

Playoffs Starter T-Shirt – Black

Fanatics Sacramento Kings Jump ball 2023 NBA playoff merch - playoffs t-shirt in black on white background.

Buy Here:  $34.99

Rep your City and snag your Team gear

There are not a lot of things that can make you feel worse than the feeling of missing out on an opportunity. Make sure you grab your team’s 2023 NBA Playoffs merch before they’re gone!