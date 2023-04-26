Can you feel it football fans? We are only 24 hours away from the next generation of NFL stars making noise around the league as all 32 teams will be mortgaging their future by selecting prospects and even trading for picks up and down the draft board to ensure absolute chaos. Let’s check out our NFL odds series and predict which defensive back ends up getting drafted first in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

In this year’s draft, there is plenty of talent galore to go around at the defensive back position, but only one of these names will have the opportunity to hear their names called first. Throughout the years, there have been plenty of legendary cornerbacks that have had the privilege of gracing the gridiron and many in this year’s draft could end up having that same level of impact at the professional level.

Here are the NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2023 NFL Draft Odds: First Defensive Back Drafted in First Round

Devon Witherspoon: -200

Christian Gonzales: +150

Joey Porter Jr.: +3000

Deonte Banks: +7500

Why Devon Witherspoon Could Get Drafted First

The odds on favorite to hear his name get drafted first among his fellow defensive backs, the Illinois Fighting Illini is a special prospect that has many NFL scouts drooling. At first glance, Witherspoon put together a fantastic campaign in his junior season at Champaign with a trio of interceptions including 14 pass deflections over the course of his eleven games played. Although Witherspoon stands just a shade under six-foot tall, his long arms is what stands out. Not to mention, his overall play recognition and tremendous balance in his man and zone coverage is the biggest reason why Witherspoon could be the first cornerback taken off of the board on Thursday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Christian Gonzalez Could Get Drafted First

Coming in just behind Witherspoon from an odds perspective, the Oregon Duck standout is the whole package. After transferring to Oregon after a couple of years of college ball at Colorado, it was this last fall that helped Gonzalez take his game to the next level. On paper, Gonzales can line up anywhere on the field and especially excels as a tackler at his position. Oftentimes, many cover corners tend to shy away from making tackles in the running game or in the open field, but not Gonzales. In addition to his stellar physical play in coverage, Gonzales will be the first corner selected simply because of his willingness to get his nose dirty by making his name known as a tackler.

Why Joey Porter Jr. Could Get Drafted First

The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers great in linebacker Joey Porter, the former Super Bowl champion’s offspring’s measurements alone is why he may be drafted within the top-15 picks of the first round. Standing at a tall and lanky 6’2″ to go along with 34″ long arms, Porter Jr. could end up being the best cornerback prospect that this draft has to offer because of his lofty ceiling. After being named Penn State’s Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Year Award, Conversely enough, Porter Jr. showcased his skills during the combine with a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 35″ vertical jump. Despite having some technical limitations in his game and being a little too handsy, his recovery and length to swat the ball away isn’t something to scoff at.

Why Deonte Banks Could Get Drafted First

Last and certainly not least, it is almost certain that Deonte Banks won’t be the first defensive back selected with +7500 odds, some team will be getting an absolute athletic specimen in their secondary. In fact, Banks was rated as the most athletic cornerback according to an NFL Combine poll, his scheme versatility is something to keep an eye out for. While he could benefit by perfecting his route anticipation, his outstanding size and lower-body fluidity appear to be next-level. Without a doubt, there’s a good chance that Banks ends up being a solid CB1 in the NFL.

Final 2023 NFL Draft Odds: First Defensive Back Drafted in First Round Prediction

In what should be an extremely talented cornerback class filled with some big names, it will end up being defensive back Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon who will be selected first thanks to his range of playmaking abilities to go along with his ability to blanket opposing wide receivers better than most. Clearly, there is good value to wager on Gonzalez being taken first on Thursday.

Final 2023 NFL Draft Odds: First Defensive Back Drafted in First Round Pick: Christian Gonzalez +150