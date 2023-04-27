The NFL Draft is finally here! Below we will continue our NFL Draft odds series with a first offensive lineman drafted prediction and pick.

There are many teams that will be drafting their next great superstar. This could come in the form of a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, or even a defensive lineman. However, there are some teams that have their quarterback or running back whom they love, but just can not protect. These teams will be taking an offensive lineman in the first round. One can be taken in the top-10 picks, or we may not get one until pick 13 or 14. Nonetheless, this position is just as important and we can expect a few to be drafted in the first round.

2023 NFL Draft Odds – First Offensive Lineman Drafted, Courtesy of FanDuel

Paris Johnson Jr.: -430

Peter Skoronski: +320

Darnell Wright: +900

Broderick Jones: +2300

Why Paris Johnson Jr Will Be the First Offensive Lineman Drafted

Johnson Jr. was the second-team All-American behind Skoronski. He started every game at left tackle for Ohio State this past season. However, he is versatile as he started every game in 2021 at right guard. In his college career, Johnson Jr. allowed just three sacks. However, he did allow a few hurries. In 2022, Johnson Jr. allowed 12 hurries in 13 games. Still real good, but could be some cause for concern. Johnson Jr. is a very good run and pass blocker, so it is not a surprise that he is the favorite here. With his strength and quickness, Johnson is going to be an impactful starter from the day he steps on the field for whatever team drafts him. Teams that are looking for a left or right tackle will want to draft Johnson Jr.

Why Peter Skoronski Will Be the First Offensive Lineman Drafted

Skoronski was an unanimous first-team All-American tackle for Northwestern this past season. Last season, he allowed just one sack and kept his quarterback safe by allowing just two hits. He started every game and played every snap at the left tackle position. This is arguably the most important offensive line position as it protects the quarterbacks blind side most of the time. Skoronski is going to be very good in the NFL, but he does not want to switch to guard. The team that drafts him will have a need at tackle. This could be the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, or New York Jets. However, those teams do not draft until the mid-first round, besides the Bears of course.

Why Darnell Wright Will Be the First Offensive Lineman Drafted

Wright is a longshot to be the first offensive lineman drafted, but it could definitely happen. He played both tackle positions in college for Tennessee. Going against players like Will Anderson Jr and Nolan Smith and B.J Ojulari, Wright allowed no sacks the entire 2022 season. He also only allowed two hits and six hurries. Will Anderson Jr is going to be one of the top picks in this years draft and he thought Wright was the toughest lineman he went up against. He is very powerful and will be a fantastic pick for whoever takes him. However, there is a slim chance he gets drafted before Skoronski or Johnson Jr.

Why Broderick Jones Will Be the First Offensive Lineman Drafted

Broderick Jones is another SEC tackle. He started every game in the last two seasons at left tackle. In 26 games played between 2021 and 2022, Jones allowed just two sacks and three other quarterback hits. He has some of the best raw strength and showed some quickness. He has proved to be a valuable tackle in college and could be the same in the NFL. Teams are worried about his hand usage, but that can be fixed with a little professional coaching. It is a longshot for him to be drafted before Johnson or Skoronski, but if teams see the potential in him, it could happen.

Final 2023 NFL Draft – First Offensive Lineman Drafted Prediction and Pick

Peter Skoronski is the highest ranked offensive lineman prospect. He is projected to go before Johnson Jr on a lot of draft boards, despite Johnson Jr being the favorite. Skoronski does have a future in the NFL, but many think it is as a guard and not tackle. This could be the reason if he slips in the first round. Nonetheless, expect Skoronski to be the first offensive lineman drafted, and possibly in the top-10.

Final 2023 NFL Draft – First Offensive Lineman Taken Prediction and Pick: Peter Skoronski +320