The hype surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft is ramping up as the days turn to hours before the madness begins. We all but thought Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers was a done deal but now things are up in the air making this year’s draft anyone’s guess as to who’s going No. 1. We take a look at who could be going No. 5 overall. Below, we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction for the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

This year’s NFL draft is going to be a hectic one. There is not one player locked in to be drafted at any given spot prior to the draft. We all had Bryce Young undoubtedly going first to the Carolina Panthers but the odds on Will Levis to go No. 1 have dropped tremendously. It is still likely Young will go in this spot but Levis is looking to make this a two-player race.

At the No. 5 overall selection, we have the Seattle Seahawks and from the way it looks they could be staying put with this selection. If they do so, they still should have a plethora of high-level talent for them to choose from. They also could trade back if a team wants to trade up for potentially their quarterback of the future. So it will be interesting to see what will come from the No. 5 overall pick. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the odds and make a final prediction for who will be drafted with the No. 5 overall pick.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: No. 5 Overall Pick

Will Anderson: +210

Tyree Wilson: +300

Anthony Richardson: +350

Jalen Carter: +350

Will Anderson

The odds on favorite to be drafted by Seattle at the No. 5 spot is Alabama’s EDGE rusher, Will Anderson. Anderson has been considered by most the safest pick on the defensive side of the ball in this year’s draft. He was the reigning defensive player of the year two years in a row and he’s collected 34.5 sacks with 58.5 of his 204 tackles for loss. He would be a major boost to that front-7 of Seattle and be an impactful player right out of the gate in just his first year.

Tyree Wilson

Tyree Wilson certainly has the chance to go in the top-3 if Houston decides to go defense or if Arizona doesn’t trade the No. 3 overall pick and stays put. If Wilson somehow does fall to No. 5 Seattle will certainly have a tough decision on their hands.

Tyree Wilson has the ability to be an impact player right out of the gate but he has the potential to be one of the best in the league if he makes the right progression in 2-3 years. Wilson has some more risk-reward than Anderson but the upside outweighs the downside.

Anthony Richardson

If Anthony Richardson is available at any point he can be drafted that’s how volatile his draft stock is. He has some freak athletic abilities that have never been seen at the quarterback position. His only issue is that he is a project that may take a year or two to get ready to run an NFL offense.

Seattle also knows that Geno Smith isn’t their long-term option at quarterback. So while they still have him under contract Anthony Richardson could learn and grow into their franchise quarterback. It may not be the most likely of scenarios but if the opportunity presents itself they could take the chance.

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter was once considered the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round selections but his off-the-field issues are what has hurt his stock mightily in this year’s draft. Teams are reluctant to pay a premium for a guy that could give their team headaches. With that said, if he focuses on football and none of those off-field issues cause any issues then he’s got the chance to be a steal of this year’s NFL draft.

2023 NFL Odds: No. 5 Overall Pick Prediction

If one of the top two EDGE rushers is still on the board at this position there is a good chance either Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson will get drafted but I like the value of Jalen Carter. Seattle was actually top-10 in the league at getting to the passer but they had a ton of trouble stopping the run. Jalen Carter has the ability to clog up the middle while getting pressure on the quarterback.

2023 NFL Odds: No. 5 Overall Pick Prediction: Jalen Carter (+350)