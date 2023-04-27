The NFL draft is finally here, and football fans everywhere are gearing up for one of the most exciting events of the year. This year, the draft will be held in the heartland of America, Kansas City, home to Superman himself, Mr. Clark Kent, and the defending Super Bowl Champs, the Chiefs, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric. The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in the downtown area surrounding the iconic Union Station Kansas City, and the National WWI Museum and Memorial will serve as the backdrop for this highly anticipated event. With its central location and rich history, the area is the perfect setting for the NFL Draft, providing a unique and exciting atmosphere for football fans from all over the country.
The draft is a time when fans can show their support for their favorite teams, and what better way to do that than by stocking up on officially licensed Fanatics gear? So whether you’re live in-person in Kansas City or watching from home, be sure to show your support for your team with some new gear from Fanatics!
2023 NFL Draft Pick Order – You’re On the Clock!
Own a piece of history by pre-ordering your team’s NFL draft jersey pick, and get ahead of the crowd today!
*Note – Each item will be shipped separately 2-4 weeks after the player’s number is officially confirmed by the NFL.
1) Carolina Panthers
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks
6) Detroit Lions
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) Philadelphia Eagles
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans
13) Green Bay Packers
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs
With the Fist Pick…
Regardless of how your team ended the 2022 NFL season, each year brings a clean slate. Make sure you pre-order your team’s “clean slate” jersey, then await and watch it arrive, filled with your team’s first-round draft picks. So grab your Fanatics draft day jersey today!