The NFL schedule has been released, and there are plenty of games to look forward to. The offseason has brought improvement to many teams and is bound to be a competitive season. Teams like the New York Jets are primed to improve drastically with the addition of Aaron Rodgers. There were plenty of other moves around the league in free agency and the draft to shake up the league.

The NFL is always filled with great matchups, and it’s no different this season. With that said, here are five 2023 NFL matchups you won’t want to miss after the schedule release.

5. Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Dallas and San Francisco have been long-time rivals and have met in the last two postseasons. The 49ers were able to win both of these matchups.

This will be a rematch between two of the most popular teams in football. It’s also a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC. The question mark for the 49ers this season is at starting quarterback. Will Brock Purdy continue his underdog story after leading the team to the NFC Championship Game after being the last pick in the 2022 draft? Is he healthy enough to play? Will former number three overall pick Trey Lance get the starting job? Or will Sam Darnold come in and take the job?

Their quarterback situation will be interesting to follow heading into the season.

The Cowboys will look to end their woes against San Francisco, while the 49ers will look to continue their success.

4. Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

The rematch between two of the best teams in the AFC will carry an emotional factor. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in their regular season matchup last season. Hamlin has made an incredible recovery and is cleared to return to play.

The Bills and Bengals also matched up in the Divisional Round, where Cincinnati was victorious. This is a matchup with two prolific quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. This Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup should be an exciting one to tune in to.

3. Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

The return of the New York Jets. New York went 7-10 last season but lacked a quarterback. This offseason, they landed four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The addition of Rodgers marks the return of the Jets being a good team.

This Week 4 matchup will have Rodgers and the Jets at home against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL, and this game could be a playoff preview.

Rodgers vs. Mahomes. Two contenders in the AFC. This game should be one for the ages.

2. Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The Jets opener with Rodgers will come at home in Week 1 on 9/11. It should be a powerful pregame as New York reflects on the events from 22 years ago. It will then follow with Rodgers taking on his new division rival, the Bills.

This will be Rodgers’ first game as a Jet, and he will face off against a tough Bills team led by Allen. The first Monday Night Football game will be a great one.

1. Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs comes in Week 11 on Monday Night Football. Kansas City won the Super Bowl 38-35 over Philadelphia in a tight matchup throughout.

Both teams are elite and could meet again in the Super Bowl. The Eagles will be determined to take down the Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch.

Although it’s a long time away from football season, there are already games to look forward to. These five games should be some of the best we see in the 2023 NFL season.