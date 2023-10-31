As rumors swirl and general managers work the phones, the 2023 NFL trade deadline, set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern, inches closer. From the Philadelphia Eagles' trade for All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, to the status of Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry to the Seattle Seahawks' surprising deal for New York Giants Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams, there has been no shortage of excitement already surrounding the league.

Prior to the deadline, we've seen the likes of Los Angeles Rams wideout Van Jefferson dealt to the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory shipped to the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets wideout Mecole Hardman reunite with the Kansas City Chiefs. It can be difficult to keep track of all the madness, so check back here on ClutchPoints' tracker for the latest news on deals, rumors and more ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Giants trade Leonard Williams to Seahawks

The New York Giants, fresh off of their sixth loss of the season, seemed to signal their NFL deadline status as sellers, as they traded Pro Bowler Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second and fifth round pick. The Giants get a couple extra picks they can use to select players or move up in this year's draft while the Seahawks shore up the defensive line by adding an instant starter in Williams to the mix.

Falcons find Grady Jarrett replacement in trade with Eagles

Atlanta didn't wait long to address a need on the interior defensive line with Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett out for the year due to a torn ACL. The Falcons traded a 2024 sixth round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh round pick. Street, a five-year NFL veteran, is a former fourth-round pick with five games of starting experience.

Titans unlikely to trade Derrick Henry?

Tennessee Titans stars Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins have popped up in trade rumors after the Byard deal. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Tennessee wouldn't trade either star unless presented with an “exceptional” offer, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that a Henry trade is even more “unlikely” now that the deadline passed for the Titans to restructure his contract.

Giants' Saquon Barkley not going anywhere?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told Saquon Barkley the team would not be trading him, then told reporters he expected the star halfback to be on the team after the NFL trade deadline. Daboll and the G-Men seem to be backing up their words, as Josina Anderson reported Monday that the team is telling rivals that Barkley “isn't going anywhere” in trade inquiries.