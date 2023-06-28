The Mortgage Classic is here and golfers are headed to Detroit, Michigan! Let's continue our Rocket Mortgage Classic prop odds series with some Rocket Mortage Classic prop bets prediction and pick.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be missing some of the top players on tour, but there are plenty of fun story lines to follow. Some of the better players in recent years, like Justin Thomas, are trying to climb the FedEx Cup leaderboards. Rickie Fowler is playing great golf as of late, but has not won in quite some time. However, without the big guns in the event, betting on some props make the event a little more fun to watch.

The Detroit Golf Club plays a little easier and shorter than most courses on tour. There is some real possibility to see scores in 25-under range once the tournament is all said and done. Hitting consistent fairways is not all that important if you can be solid with the irons, but golfers will still want to make some good shots and put themselves in good position. Whoever wins this weekend is going to have to make a lot of birdies and capitalize on some eagle opportunities, as well.

Here are the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic prop odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Rocket Mortgage Classic Prop Odds

Rickie Fowler top-10 finish: +180

Tony Finau under 68.5 first round score: -105

Ludvig Aberg top Swedish player: +150

Aaron Rai top European player: +650

Rickie Fowler top-10 finish

Fowler is one of the hotter golfers entering this tournament. He has made nine of his last 10 cuts. I know, there are golfers who have made 10 straight cuts. However, in eight of those nine cuts, Fowler has finished in the top-15. In all nine of those cuts, Fowler has finished in the top-20. In three of his last four cuts, Fowler has finished in the top-5. He has made a lot of money lately, but has yet to find a win. I am not betting on him to win here, but a top-10 finish is certainly possible. With some of the bigger stars taking the week off, Fowler has a chance to step up and steal the spotlight this weekend. I think this is something that could easily happen this weekend.

Tony Finau under 68.5 first round score

Finau is the returning champ, so he knows what it takes to win. He is going to need to drain some birdie putts and capture a few eagles along the way, as well. There is not much room for error when the winning score has the chance to be between 20 and 30-under par. Finau has some pretty good approach shots, so as long as he can help himself off the tee box, he will be just fine. He is also 10th in greens in regulation. Finau should find himself looking at multiple birdie putts in the first round. He will need to sink at least five of those putts, but I think he can do it. I expect Finau to shoot closer to eight under par in the first round.

Ludvig Aberg top Swedish player

I am hopping the Aberg hype train. This kid is young and swings it really well. We have not seen what he is capable of on tour just yet, but he has the potential to develop into one of the better players week in, and week out. Aberg fnished last weekend 13-under, and his score could have been way better. He shot even par on Sunday. This past weekend was his best week of golf on his young PGA tour career, but he has shot under par in three of his four events. He has made the cut in every single event. He does need to find a way to shoot lower than 15-under, but this course is very friendly and Aberg should not have a difficult time. If he can finish in just the top-20, Aberg should be the top Swedish player this weekend.

Aaron Rai top European player

At +650, this is definitely a risk. However, I think it is a risk worth taking. Rai has finished in the top-15 in three of his last four cuts made. If you look, you will notice he has not made many cuts lately. However, it is a weaker field and easier course. He has made his last two cuts, and I fully expect to watch him play on the weekend. Rai is sixth in driving accurace and 12th in greens in regulation. He puts himself in good position off the tee and on to the greens. However, he struggles with the putter. If Rai can find a way to fix his putting skills, he will be just fine. Rai needs probably a top-10 finish to be the top European player, but it is very doable for him.