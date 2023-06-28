The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is upon us! Check out our PGA tour odds series as we hand out a Rocket Mortgage Classic prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the event, as well.

The PGA Tour is headed to the golf course at Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. Golfers are coming off a major and designated event, so those safer in the FedEx Cup standings are not going to take part. That means we will not see Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovlans will not be participating in the event. However, there are still some solid players in the event. Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are all teeing off this weekend.

Tony Finau will look to defend his title from last year. He shot an incredible 26-under par to win the event in the 2022 version of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Now, the course will play a little shorter than usual, and the hazards are not much to worry about. Hitting it in the rough is also not a concern at this course. Many golfers should be able to shoot low in the event, so do not be surprised to see a winning score of 20-under or better.

Here are the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds

Tony Finau: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Rickie Fowler: +1400

Hideki Matsuyama: +1600

Max Homa: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2000

Sungjae Im: +2200

Tom Kim: +2200

Keegan Bradley: +2800

Cam Davis: +3500

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ludvig Aberg: +3500

How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic

T.V: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:45 AM ET/3:45 AM PT Tee off

Rocket Mortgage Classic Favorite Picks

Tony Finau: Finau is the outright favorite of the whole event and the returning champ. Finau is 10th in total strokes gained and greens in regulation. These two stats are going to be important in this event. If Finau can hit some good shots off the tee and put himself in position to make a few birdies, he will end up on top. Finau is fourth on tour in birdie average, so he is capable of sinking those birdie putts. This is an event without the top players, so Finau does have a good chance at repeating as champion.

Rickie Fowler: Something clicked for Fowler at the U.S Open. He has been shooting low rounds the past two weeks. Last week at the Travelers Championship, Fowler shot a 60. Detroit Golf Club plays a little easier than most courses, and the haards do not get in the way as much. Fowler is swinging a hot stick, so there is a chance he can shoot another round of 64 or below. He has finished in the top-10 in three of his last four events and top-13 in all of those events. Forget about the season long stats with Fowler because he is one of the hottest golfers on tour right now and could easily find himself in the winners circle.

Justin Thomas: I am not saying that I am ready to hop back on the Thomas hype train. However, he bounced back in a major way last weekend. As mentioned, this course does play shorter and easier than most courses on tour. Without some of the big guns, Thomas has a great chance to find himself in the mix to win it all. He shot 17-under in the final three rounds last weekend, so maybe he finally realized something. If Thomas is playing at his best, he is one of the best golfers in the PGA. If we see even a glimpse of that this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, I like his chances to win.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Sleeper Picks

Tom Kim: Tom Kim has been playing better. He had an eighth place finish at the U.S Open and he shot -10 last weekend at the Travelers. He was striking the ball well all weekend. On saturday, Kim ended two over par, but all his other rounds were great. Kim combined to be 11 under in rounds two and four. Those are the kind of rounds he will have to have this weekend if he wants to win. Kim is sixth in driving accuracy and his approach shots are some of the best on tour. He does not have to hit every fairway, but it helps. He will need to put himself in position to make some birdies in this event, and he can do just that.

Ludvig Aberg: There is a lot of hype surrounding Aberg. The young, Swedish golfer has made all four cuts this season. In three of the four events he has played, Aberg has finished in the top-25. As mentioned, the top-dogs of the PGA are not in this tournament, so it opens the door for someone like Aberg. Aberg will need to make some birdies and shoot low, but the course in Detroit allows that to happen often. With softer conditions, it is very possible to see Aberg take home the trophy.

Final Rocket Mortgage Classic prediction and pick

This is an event in which we may not see any of these five golfers win. However, when it comes down to it, I want to roll with the hot hand. I would not be shocked to see Rickie Fowler win for the first time in a long time in this event.

Final Rocket Mortgage Classic prediction and pick: Rickie Fowler +1400