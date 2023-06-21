The Travelers Championship is upon us! Check out our PGA Tour Odds series as we hand out a Travelers Championship prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Travelers Championship is a designated event on tour, so the field is going to be stacked this weekend at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. After a long weekend in Los Angeles, many tour members are now headed across the country. The fatigue might play a factor here, so we could definitely see some unexpected players do well. The Course at TPC River Highlands is one of the shorter course on tour with plenty of hazards to ruin a round. Players are going to need to be accurate and sharp with all their shots as they approach the green in this event.

Below are the Travelers Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Travelers Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +600

Jon Rahm: +1100

Patrick Cantlay: +1100

Rory McIlroy: +1200

Xander Schauffele: +1400

Viktor Hovland: +1800

Collin Morikawa: +2200

Tony Finau: +3000

Tommy Fleetwood: +3300

Russell Henley: +3500

Tom Kim: +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000

Rickie Fowler: +4500

Wyndham Clark: +5000

Max Homa: +5000

How to watch the Travelers Championship

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:45 AM ET/ 3:45 AM PT

Travelers Championship favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler: Let's be honest, it is Scottie Scheffler. He is going to be a favorite to win in any event he takes part in and he is the favorite by a large margin at TPC River Highlands. In his last five starts, Scheffler has finished in the top-5. He is proving that he truly is the best in the world. Scheffler leads the tour in total strokes gained and greens in regulation. He is also 23rd in driving accuracy and this is an event in which the golfers need to be accurate with off the tee box and hit some fairways. His one set back has been his putting all season, but with a shorter course, Scheffler should get plenty of looks at birdie. If he can capitalize on five or six of those each day, he will walk away with his third win this season.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has 16 starts and 16 cuts made, so we are almost guaranteed to see him play on the weekend. Schauffele has finished in the top-20 in eight of his last nine starts. He is also last year's winner at the event. It is rare to see someone repeat at a course, but Schauffele knows the course and what it takes to win. Schauffele is fifth in total strokes gaines and 10th in greens in regulation. He hits a lot of good shots and nails the greens. When it comes to putting, Schauffele is one of the better putters on tour. If he can put himself in position to make eight or nine birdies in a round, he will repeat at this event.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland has made every single cut this season on tour. In his 17 starts, Hovland has finished in the top-10 seven times and he won the Memorial Tournament. He is playing good golf lately and should be able to keep it up in this event. Hovland is fifth in scoring average this season and 10th in birdie average. He is a well-rounded golfer and has the ability to shoot low when he is on. Hovland is another guy that you can expect to see play on the weekend, so there is always that chance he can end up a winner. If he can enter saturday inside the top-10, there is a solid chance for Hovland to earn his second win on tour.

Travelers Championship sleeper picks

Tony Finau: Finau is seventh in the FedEx Cup race and ranked 14th in the OWGR. He is a solid player and is capable of playing well enough to win. After winning in Mexico, Finau has sort of fell off. However, he was playing some really good golf up until that point. Finau ranks fifth on tour in strokes gained: approach to green. This means he takes a lot of good shots from the fairway or even the rough. This is a shorter course, so the iron play is going to be very important. If Finau can strike his irons well, he should be able to go low in this event. With a lot of players coming off a long stretch of golf, anything can happen.

Max Homa: Homa has not been playing well lately, but because of that, he has had some extra rest (strange way of looking at it, I know). However, when he does make the cut, Homa has inished highly. In his last eight cuts made, he as finished inside the top-15. He is also third in the FedEx Cup standings, so he has been doing pretty well overall. Homa is eighth in total strokes gained and sixth in strokes gained: putting. He puts himself in good position to shoot low, and his putting is some of the best on tour. If he can stay out of the hazards, Homa will win his third event this season.

Final Travelers Championship prediction and pick

This is one of the tougher ones to predict. There can of course be someone that is 20000/1 odds that wins the event. However, I am going to with the hot hand and the best golfer in the world right now. Scottie Scheffler will win this event if he continues to play as he has.

Final Travelers Championship prediction and pick: Scottie Scheffler +600